Men's soccer
Gonzalez on HCAC watch list: Manchester sophomore forward Josh Gonzalez (Portage) was named as a "player to watch" in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Pro golf
Woods-Mickelson set for pay-per-view Thanksgiving weekend: The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on.
WarnerMedia says it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as "The Match." It will be 18 holes between Woods and Mickelson held Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner will receive $9 million.
The pay-per-view cost is to be announced later.
Woods announced that the match was on in a tweet, setting off Twitter banter with Mickelson, who only signed up for a Twitter account Wednesday.
WarnerMedia says pay-per-view coverage will be distributed through Turner's B/R Live, AT&T DirecTV and U-verse, and other on-demand platforms. HBO Sports and Bleacher Report will take part in the promotion.
Woods and Mickelson will make side bets during the match on such things as longest drive or closest to the pin.
Pro football
No changes coming to NFL's helmet rule: The NFL Competition Committee has recommended not making any changes to the helmet rule approved by owners in the offseason, which means instant replay use for officials will not be instituted for such calls.
After members of the powerful committee held a conference call Wednesday, football operations chief Troy Vincent noted there would be no alterations. Vincent said the feedback after two weeks of preseason games was reviewed and "the committee resolved that there will be no changes ... "
"The committee also determined that inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or facemask is not a foul," Vincent said.
Vincent added that as players, coaches and officials adjust to the rule, the league will provide more feedback and examples of incorrect calls.
Players on both sides of the ball have expressed confusion about the rule that prohibits lowering the helmet to make contact anywhere on an opponent, and also are concerned that officials can't be consistent whistling such penalties.
New helmet rules have Brady, at 41, planning for next season: Tom Brady is breaking in a new helmet this exhibition season, yet another sign the 41-year-old quarterback is planning to play in 2019.
Brady's old helmet is among the models being phased out by the NFL because tests showed it is not as effective at protecting against concussions. The new rules take effect next season, but Brady used a compliant helmet in last week's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the one he has had through most of his NFL career.
Brady says he's still tweaking the new model to make sure the mask allows for the same comfort and peripheral vision as the one he's used to. The most visible difference for fans is that it has a panel in front instead of solid plastic.
The quarterback says he asked his teammates if he looked younger or faster in it. "They said yes, so I might keep it," Brady says.
Cowboys center Travis Frederick has neurological disorder: Cowboys center Travis Frederick said Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that causes weakness in various parts of the body, and the four-time Pro Bowl player isn't sure on a timetable for a return.
Frederick said he has received two treatments for Guillain-Barre Syndrome over the past 48 hours and that the treatments will continue for several days.
"I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage," Frederick said. "My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a timetable for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible."
The 27-year-old Frederick has started all 83 games, including three playoff games, since the Cowboys drafted him late in the first round in 2013. That streak is likely in jeopardy with the opener 2 1/2 weeks away, Sept. 9 at Carolina.
According to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke , Guillain-Barre causes the body to attack a network of nerves around the brain and spinal cord. Most people recover from even the most severe cases of the auto-immune disease, but some will continue to have some degree of weakness, according to the institute.