Women's volleyball
Pride falls at Parkside Tournament: Jenna Pasko (T.F. South) had 18 kills and nine digs, but Bemidji State defeated Purdue Northwest 26-24, 18-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-9 at the Parkside Tournament in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday.
Teammate Carissa Jones (Bishop Noll) added 11 kills and 10 digs. Brooke Ahrens had five kills, 46 assists and seven digs. Jenna DelSanto (Andrean) had 10 kills, three aces and 11 digs.
VU gains splits at EIU tournament: Peyton McCarthy totaled 25 kills as Valparaiso went 1-1 during Friday's play at the EIU Panther Invitational in Charleston, Illinois.
The Crusaders defeated Saint Francis 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 25-13 but lost 25-15, 25-27, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 to Fresno State.
Allison Ketcham totaled 20 kills and 25 digs. Katherine Carlson finished with 19 kills and 22 digs combined. Sydney Bronner totaled 16 kills and seven digs. Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) totaled 31 digs. Rylee Cookerly added 37 digs and 12 assists.
Men’s soccer
VU wins opener in overtime: Michael Marchionna scored in the second overtime Friday to lead Valparaiso to a season-opening 1-0 win over IUPUI at Brown Field in Valparaiso.
Marchionna, a redshirt junior forward, scored off an assist from senior midfielder Akeem Bradford at 103 minutes, 47 seconds.
Crusaders goalie Nacho Miras, a redshirt junior, made one save in 110 minutes of action to earn the shutout.
Valparaiso finished with a 10-1 edge in shots on goal and a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.
Men's basketball
Bowen rejoins Valparaiso program: Matt Bowen has returned to Valpo as special assistant to the head coach/director of basketball operations.
Bowen spent the last six seasons as head coach of the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball program. He led the Bulldogs in 2014-15 and 2015-16 to their highest back-to-back win totals since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 teams. Under his tutelage, UMD cracked the NABC Top 25 national rankings in January 2016, while each of his last four Bulldogs teams ranked among the top-10 in the nation in fewest turnovers/game.
Prior to UMD, Bowen served six seasons as men’s coach at Bemidji (Minnesota) State. The fourth head coach in seven years when he took the position, Bowen increased the program’s win total in five of his six seasons, culminating with the 2011-12 squad setting a school record for wins in a season.
Bowen was a member of the men’s basketball coaching staff at Valpo from 2002-06, spending one season as an assistant coach under Scott Drew and three seasons working as an assistant for Homer Drew. Bowen helped the Crusaders to 70 wins over his four years on staff, including back-to-back Mid-Continent Conference regular season championships and a Mid-Con tournament title and NCAA tournament berth in 2004.
Before his first stint at Valpo, Bowen spent six years as an assistant coach at Alabama-Birmingham.
Swimming
Valparaiso University to host three meets in 2018-19: The Valparaiso University men's and women's swimming programs released their schedules Friday, and they feature three home meets for each squad at the Athletics-Recreation Center pool.
The men's and women's teams will compete in the same meets up until the conference championships.
The Crusaders open their season with a home meet against Green Bay on Oct. 6. Valparaiso is home again Oct . 27 against Eastern Illinois. The final home meet is against Rose-Hulman, a Division III school located in Terre Haute, on Jan. 18.
The Crusaders will square off against the other two Indiana colleges in the Missouri Valley Conference on Nov. 3 when they travel to Terre Haute for a tri meet against Indiana State and Evansville. Valparaiso also will compete at the Butler Invitational on Jan. 27.
The Valparaiso women will swim in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships from Feb. 20-23 in Columbia, Missouri. The Crusaders men will be at the Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the exact same time.
The men's and women's programs also will hold an alumni meet Sept. 29. See the scoreboard for the full schedule.