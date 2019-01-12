Men's basketball
Purdue Northwest falls short against Ashland: Dean Tate had 14 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 81-57 to Ashland in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Tim Gilmore added eight points and six rebounds for the Pride.
Women's basketball
Purdue Northwest falls to Ashland: Danielle Nennig scored 16 points and grabbed six rebound, but Purdue Northwest lost 112-68 to No. 7 Ashland in GLIAC play.
Tayler Vauters had 11 points and three steals, while Lanie Allen for the Pride (2-12, 0-8).
College football
Clemson celebrates latest title amid cheers and doughnuts: All-American Christian Wilkins tossed doughnuts and showed off a victory cigar.
On a chilly, overcast morning, Clemson celebrated its second national football title in three seasons Saturday before thousands of roaring fans. Spectators stood seven or eight deep along the parade route.
Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the title game against Alabama, rode a flat-bed truck with dozens of teammates.
The parade ended outside the stadium where the players line up to run down the hill before games.
Coach Dabo Swinney accepted the Cotton Bowl trophy and the national championship prize in a mostly full arena.
Wilkins, Clemson's heart and soul this season, rode with a box of doughnuts, throwing some to the crowd along the way. He and fellow All-American defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell were caught on the stadium video board taking victory cigars from wrappers and putting the unlit stogies to their mouths as they broke out in conspiratorial laughter.
Alabama DB Saivion Smith declares for NFL draft: Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith is entering the NFL draft.
Smith announced his decision Saturday on Twitter, becoming the fifth Crimson Tide underclassmen to turn pro this week.
The junior college transfer played in all 15 games during his lone season at Alabama, starting 12. He had 60 tackles, three interceptions and eight tackles for loss.
Smith was a five-star recruit who played one season at LSU before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
He joins defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, left tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. in declaring for the draft. The decisions for the other four were announced Friday at a news conference.
Safety Deionte Thompson and linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson are among other Tide juniors who haven't announced their intentions yet.