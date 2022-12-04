SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue to play LSU in Citrus Bowl

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Boilermakers going bowling in Florida: No. 16 LSU and Purdue will play each other in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers, led by former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, fell 50-30 to top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship. The Boilermakers won their first Big Ten West title but lost 43-22 to No. 2 Michigan in the league title game. The ball figures to go through the air a lot with Purdue ranked 17th in passing. LSU is ranked 38th. The two teams will be meeting for the first time.

PRO BASEBALL

Clevinger signs with White Sox: The White Sox and right-hander Mike Clevinger have finalized a $12 million, one-year contract. The team announced the deal on Sunday. Clevinger will make $8 million in 2023, and there is a mutual $12 million option for 2024 that includes a $4 million buyout The 31-year-old Clevinger went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 games, including 22 starts, for San Diego this year. He missed the 2021 season after he had Tommy John surgery. Clevinger is 51-30 with a 3.39 ERA in 128 career big-league games with Cleveland and San Diego. He also has 694 strikeouts in 656 2/3 innings.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 7 Notre Dame beats UConn: Olivia Miles had 21 points and eight rebounds for No. 7 Notre Dame, and UConn star Azzi Fudd was injured in a collision with a teammate as the Fighting Irish handed the third-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season, 74-60 on Sunday. Fudd, who came in averaging 24.0 points per game, exited in the final minute of the first quarter following a collision with teammate Aaliyah Edwards. She returned midway through the second period to play four minutes, but sat the rest of the day, going scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes. Maddy Westbeld added a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (7-1), which bounced back from a 74-72 loss to No. 20 Maryland three days earlier. UConn is 6-1.

No. 5 Indiana holds off Illinois: Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left, and Indiana got past Illinois 66-61 in their Big Ten opener. Indiana (9-0) had not trailed in the second half of any game this season before going back and forth in the closing minutes with Illinois (3-7). The Hoosiers were coming off an 87-63 win over No. 6 North Carolina. Makira Cook scored 33 points to lead the Illini.