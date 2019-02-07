Pro baseball
RailCats add pitching depth: The RailCats acquired four pitchers recently in a pair of trades as part of several roster moves.
Gary acquired Jordan Cummings, Trevor Lubking, Matt Kostalos and cash from the Sussex County Miners of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball in exchange for outfielder D.K. Carey and catcher Andy Paz. The RailCats also acquired Chris Pennell from the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League for a player to be named later.
The RailCats also signed right-hander Justin Sinibaldi and had right-hander Adam Quintana sign with the Acereros del Norte of the Mexican Baseball League. Finally, Gary also had pitchers Peyton Sanderlin and Jack Fowler retire on Wednesday.
Women's basketball
PNW suffers lopsided loss: The Purdue Northwest women’s basketball team suffered an 84-36 loss at No. 13 Grand Valley State on Thursday in Allendale, Michigan.
Sophomore Danielle Nennig, freshman Kelli Damman and junior Bayley Goodman scored eight points apiece for the Pride (2-18, 0-14 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).
The Lakers improved to 20-2 overall and 13-1 in conference.
Pro football
Colts bring back longtime offensive line coach Mudd to staff: The Colts have rehired Howard Mudd as a senior offensive assistant.
Coach Frank Reich also announced Thursday that Klayton Adams will be Indy's new assistant offensive line coach and Marcus Brady has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach.
Mudd spent 12 seasons as the Colts offensive line coach during the Peyton Manning era. He has more than 40 years of NFL experience, including eight seasons as player.
Gymnastics
Meeting in USA Gymnastics bankruptcy called 'frustrating': Three women suing USA Gymnastics over alleged sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar expressed frustration with its chief financial officer's lack of answers Thursday during a creditors meeting in the group's bankruptcy case, with one calling it "one big I-don't-know."
Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics filed for Chapter 11 protection in December in an effort to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces and to avoid its potential demise at the hands of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Three Nassar accusers who are members of the creditors' committee were among those who questioned USA Gymnastics CFO Scott Shollenbarger for more than three hours Thursday during a meeting where creditors can confront the debtor in the early stages of the bankruptcy process.
They peppered Shollenbarger with questions about the group's assets, insurance policies, records it might have with the names of other abuse victims and their abusers, and its liabilities in claims filed by women who say Nassar abused them as young athletes.
Shollenbarger said USA Gymnastics has an estimated $75 million to $150 million in liability claims. But he said he couldn't answer many of the creditors' other questions, including details of what insurance policies were held in past years by the gymnastics organization, which picks U.S. national teams.
Pro soccer
Police confirm Sala's body recovered from plane wreckage: More than two weeks after the plane carrying Emiliano Sala to a new career in the English Premier League crashed into the sea, police confirmed Thursday that the body recovered from the wreckage was the Argentine soccer player.
A search of the seabed of the English Channel only discovered the Piper Malibu aircraft on Sunday and the agony was prolonged for Sala's family by the difficulties raising the body to the surface.
"The news is so painful," Argentine President Mauricio Macri wrote in remarks translated from Spanish on Twitter, reflecting national concerns at home over the fate of Sala. "My condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Emiliano Sala on this tough moment. We are with you."
Search teams are yet to find pilot David Ibbotson, the only other person on board the light aircraft which lost contact with traffic control near Guernsey on the evening of Jan. 21 as it flew from the French city of Nantes to the Welsh capital Cardiff. At 28, Sala had just secured the biggest move of his career after signing for Cardiff.