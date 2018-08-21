Pro baseball
RailCats sign outfielder Cortez: The RailCats signed outfielder Sonny Cortez to his first American Association contract before game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Chicago and placed left-handed pitcher Alex Gunn on the Inactive List with left forearm tightness and a left elbow strain.
Cortez signed his first professional baseball contract with the Bakersfield Train Robbers of the Pecos League earlier in the year and batted .393 with 37 runs, 55 hits, nine doubles, two home runs, 24 RBIs, six hit by pitches, 33 walks and 13 stolen bases in 41 games.
Gunn was 8-6 with 8-6 with a 4.63 ERA in a league-high-tying 19 starts and ranked fourth in the American Association with 114.2 innings.
College
VU activities set for Friday: As part of Valparaiso's Welcome Week festivities, “Futbol at Brown Field” will take place Friday.
The Crusader men's soccer team will host IUPUI in the regular-season opener at 5 p.m. before the women clash with Toledo at 7:30 p.m. Gates open and activities begin at 4 p.m.
Valpo will be hosting a cleat swap on Friday where attendees are encouraged to bring gently-used cleats and exchange them for a new, gently-used pair. The cleat swap will take place from 4 to 6. There will also be an inflatable bounce house located between the Fitness Center and the Athletics-Recreation Center.
In addition, women’s basketball will be holding mini-clinics located inside the ARC for children 12 years of age and under. The Valpo men’s ultimate Frisbee team will compete at halftime of the men’s soccer fixture.
Pro football
Ex-NFLer Incognito accused of threatening funeral home staff: Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito bonded out of an Arizona jail Tuesday after being arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home a day earlier, authorities said.
Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said Incognito had been booked on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.
Incognito, 35, posted a $20,000 bond. He has an Aug. 27 pretrial conference in Scottsdale Municipal Court. It was unclear Tuesday if Incognito had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Police said Incognito was at the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.
"Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees," said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a police spokesman. "At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees."
A police report showed officers later executed a search warrant on Incognito's pickup truck and seized two Glocks, three rifles and a silencer for a handgun.
The report also said Incognito's family had told him he wasn't going to be allowed to attend his father's funeral and he had been acting erratically.
Witnesses at the funeral home told police that Incognito wanted them to cut his dead dad's head off for research purposes and Incognito punched caskets, threw pamphlets around and took an urn from a shelf and slammed it down on top of a casket.
Pro hockey
Senators assistant GM resigns amid harassment charges: Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee resigned amid charges of harassment stemming from an incident at the NHL scouting combine in May.
The team announced Lee's resignation and added a search is underway to find his replacement. The team said it would have no further comment.
Lee had been suspended by the Senators since June. He said in a statement he's unable to fulfill his responsibilities with the team while his legal case is ongoing.
"I have to think about my obligations to the hockey team," Lee said. "They need an assistant general manager who can focus completely on the coming season. Until this matter is behind me, however, I'm not in a position to do that."
Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver at the combine in Buffalo, New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and attorney Paul Cambria is seeking to have them dismissed.
Pro tennis
Federer, Djokovic headline rosters for Laver Cup: Roger Federer and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will headline the team from Europe next month in the Laver Cup.
The rosters for the exhibition matches in Chicago were announced Tuesday. A six-player team from Europe will face a team of players from the rest of the world in the second year of the competition on Sept. 21-23.
Europe won the inaugural event last year.