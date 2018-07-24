Pro baseball
RailCats sign Scott Plaza: The RailCats signed right-handed pitcher Scott Plaza and placed right-handed pitcher Brendan Jenkins on irrevocable waivers before Tuesday’s game against Sioux Falls.
Plaza made one start for the Hollywood Stars of the Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball in 2018 before signing with Gary. Last season, Plaza went 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA in 13 starts with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball. In a career-high 81.2 innings, Plaza allowed 41 runs on 83 hits and 35 walks and struck out a career-best 68 hitters.
Jenkins signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary following his redshirt-senior season at the University of San Francisco on June 16 and went 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in nine relief appearances. In 12 innings, Jenkins allowed eight earned runs on 17 hits and four walks and struck out five batters. Jenkins retired five of the six batters he faced over 1.2 scoreless innings in his pro debut on June 16 vs. the Sioux City Explorers.
Men's tennis
VU earns academic awards: Valparaiso was named an All-Academic Team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, once again.
Also, Brandon Ancona, Franklin Brozovich and Gabriel Carvajal were recognized at ITA scholar athletes.
Earlier, Ancona and Brozovich were named to the Summit League Commissioner’s List.
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any team with a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or above. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 and have been enrolled at their current school for at least two semesters.
Men's basketball
Duke to open against San Diego State at Maui Invitational: Five-time Maui Invitational champion Duke will open against San Diego State in the quarterfinals of this year's bracket, with a potential showdown against Arizona or Gonzaga in the title game.
This year's tournament, Nov. 19-21 at the Lahaina Civic Center, also includes Xavier, Auburn, Iowa State and Illinois.
Arizona opens with Iowa State and Gonzaga faces Illinois in the bracket's lower half. Auburn and Illinois play the opening game.
Duke is 16-0 in Maui, joining Syracuse as the only undefeated teams in tournament history. The Blue Devils won their last Maui title in 2011.
Arizona is a two-time Maui champion and Gonzaga and Illinois both have won titles. Xavier is making its first Maui appearance.
Pro basketball
Cavs sign Kevin Love to 4-year, $120M extension: Kevin Love signed his new contract and proudly put on a hard hat.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will rebuild around him.
The All-Star forward made a long-term commitment to the franchise on Tuesday by signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers, who believe Love can help them stay competitive following LeBron James' departure.
The 29-year-old Love, who was nearly traded twice by Cleveland, signed the extension in front of dozens of construction workers inside Quicken Loans Arena, the team's downtown home, which is undergoing a $140 million renovation not unlike the makeover taking place with the four-time defending Eastern Conference champions.
The symbolic moment wasn't lost on Love, who came to Cleveland four years ago to join James and Kyrie Irving and form the Cavs' "Big 3."
It's now his team.
"I look back, everything happens for a reason," Love said. "My best friend from back home said, 'It always works out.' This is where I wanted to be. I've said that all along. There were some tough times where potentially I would have been traded and my name came up in rumors every few months. But hopefully that ends now."
Stewart, Bird get double-doubles, Storm beat Fever: Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Sue Bird also had a double-double and the league-leading Storm eased past the last-place Fever 92-72 on Tuesday night.
Natasha Howard added 16 points and nine rebounds for Seattle (19-7). Jewell Loyd scored 13 points and Bird had 11 points and 11 assists.
Seattle built a 43-23 lead midway through the second quarter but went scoreless for the next three-plus minutes as Indiana closed the half on an 11-3 run to cut it to 46-34. But Stewart scored 16 of Seattle's 25 third-quarter points as the Storm built an 18-point lead.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points for Indiana (3-23). Candice Dupree had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Cappie Pondexter scored 10.
Mitchell's fourth-quarter 3-pointer was her 58th of the season, tying Maya Moore for seventh on the WNBA's rookie list.