Pro baseball
RailCats swept by RedHawks: The RailCats were swept for the second time this season to begin their season-long 10-game road trip after losing to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, 2-1, in a rain-shortened contest on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.
It’s the first time Gary has been swept by Fargo since 2012 and drops the RailCats to a season-worst six games below .500.
Evan Marzilli was 2-for-3 for the RailCats (12-18). Marcus Mooney drove in Gary's lone run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
Gary nearly tied the game in the top of the seventh before the tarp came out on to the field followed by the game officially being called in the middle of the inning. Randy Santiesteban singled with one out before Colin Willis and Tom Walraven drew consecutive walks to load the bases for Danny De La Calle. However, De La Calle bounced into a double play to end the inning and the game.
Pro football
Bears sign sixth-round pick CB Duke Shelley to 4-year deal: The Bears have signed sixth-round draft pick Duke Shelley to a four-year contract.
The cornerback from Kansas State recorded 165 tackles and eight interceptions over four seasons for the Wildcats. He started the first seven games last year before suffering a season-ending toe injury.
With the move announced Thursday, the Bears have all five draft picks under contract. Running back David Montgomery (third round), receiver Riley Ridley (fourth round), running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. (seventh round) and cornerback Stephen Denmark (seventh round) previously signed.
No change to pass interference rule by competition committee: The NFL competition committee has decided against making any changes to the new rule for reviewing pass interference, the league announced Thursday.
That means the rule stands as approved by NFL owners in March.
Owners decided in May to let the competition committee consult with coaches and decide whether to refine the rule further. During the rule's one-year trial this season, coaches still can challenge until the two-minute warning of each half or overtime. Then a replay official will be responsible for any reviews.
But that replay official will need "clear and obvious visual evidence" to review and overturn potential pass interference in an attempt to avoid too many stoppages, and that official will have only the angles on the television broadcast available to overturn an on-field decision. Pass interference still is defined as an act significantly hindering the opportunity to make a play on a ball, and all pass plays will be subject to review.
The committee also decided against exempting Hail Mary passes, so those plays will be reviewed following the on-field officiating guidelines.