Youth baseball
Local player honored at World Series: Crown Point first baseman Ben Fridrich was named to the Babe Ruth 16-18 Year-Old World Series' All Defensive Team.
Will Pratt of Charleston, Missouri, was named the event's most outstanding player.
Men's soccer
Rain washes out VU exhibition: The scheduled Valparaiso exhibition match at Fort Wayne on Friday has been cancelled due to rain and inclement weather.
The event will not be made up.
Men's tennis
Valpo announces its fall schedule: Valparaiso will begin its fall schedule on Sept. 14 when the Crusaders participate in the first day of the three-day River Forest Invitational in Chicago. This will mark the second straight season the Crusaders will participate in the event.
Valpo is back in the Purdue Fall Invitational this season, an event that the Crusaders have not played in since 2014. They will make the trip to West Lafayette for a tournament that spans Oct. 5-7. This year’s ITA Regional will take place from Oct. 18-21 in South Bend, rounding out the fall campaign.
The program has also announced a pair of special events as the annual Father/Son Doubles Tournament will occur on Sept. 8 at the Valpo Tennis Complex, while the Alumni Tournament is slated for Sept. 29.
Auto racing
Larson takes NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol: Kyle Larson won his third pole of the season as he eyes his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year.
Larson turned a lap at 127.792 mph Friday in qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott was second at 127.665.
Kyle Busch was third on a track that he's mastered throughout his career. Busch will be seeking his eighth Cup victory at Bristol in Saturday night's race.
Larson calls this his favorite track, but he's never won here. He believes that could change Saturday night.
"We've been close so many times," Larson said. "I feel like we've been second or third and led the most laps here so many times."
Pro golf
Park, Salas share LPGA Tour lead in rainy Indy: Sung Hyun Park relied on the same, steady style that has helped make her one of the LPGA Tour's top players. When her putts kept rolling in Friday, she was virtually unbeatable.
Park shot a 9-under 63 for a share of the lead with Lizette Salas during the suspended second round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
"The best round of the year," the South Korean player said through an interpreter. "My putting overall was what really helped."
Salas, the first-round leader after a 62, had a 69 to match Park at 13 under at Brickyard Crossing. Danielle Kang and Nasa Hataoka were two shots back.
"It was going to be hard to top that 62 yesterday but I stayed patient," Salas said. "This was a completely different golf course, so I had to change my mentality a little bit and I had to forget about the 62 in a way and just go back to what I was doing."
Snedeker follows 59 with 67, takes 2-shot lead at Wyndham: Brandt Snedeker couldn't block out the buzz that surrounded his first-round 11-under 59 at the Wyndham Championship. He refocused just in time to reclaim the lead.
Snedeker followed his historic opening score with a 67 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Wyndham Championship.
A day after becoming the 10th player in PGA Tour history to break 60, Snedeker moved to 14-under 126 halfway through the final PGA Tour event before the playoffs.
"You hear people telling you every two seconds, 'Mr. 59,' or saying how cool it was to watch it," Snedeker said. "So, yes, totally on your mind."
Doug Garwood shoots 64 to take Dick's Sporting Goods lead: Doug Garwood birdied the final three holes for an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead Friday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
The 55-year-old Garwood had nine birdies and a bogey, playing his final nine holes — the front nine at En-Joie Golf Club — in 6-under 31.
"Drove it well, hit the irons well, pitched well, putted well, thought well," Garwood said. "I got to a point I was just making birdies and I kind of lost track of how it was going," Garwood said. "That's always a good thing."
He won the 2016 SAS Championship for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.
"I haven't been playing great this year, but I've been working hard on my game and things I've been working on are paying off," Garwood said. "My golf, I take it a shot at a time, don't think about too far in advance because you really can't control, you know, the 13th hole tomorrow. It's just about the tee shot on No. 1."