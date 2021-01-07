 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Region native Antwan Davis declares for 2021 NFL Draft
Antwan Davis, Ball State

Ball State wide receiver Antwan Davis in the open field against Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 4, 2020.

 Emilee Chinn, File, Associated Press

PRO FOOTBALL

Region native Davis declares for draft: Antwan Davis was a standout at Lake Central, who took a winding path to eventually earn a scholarship at Ball State. After a dream season, winning the Cardinals' first bowl game, Davis declared on Thursday he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Davis caught 39 passes for 466 yards and a touchdown this season, and 95 for 1,166 yards and four touchdowns in his 32-game career.

Antwan Davis goes from bouncing from home to home to helping Ball State win the MAC

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Valpo, Purdue Northwest adjust schedules: As a result of its COVID-19 outbreak, Valparaiso has had games shuffled around and rescheduled. In conjunction with the Missouri Valley Conference, Valparaiso announced Thursday new dates for four games. The Crusaders will visit Illinois State Jan. 23-24 and host Bradley Jan. 28 and Feb. 10 after previously postponing the first two league series. Additionally, two series have been pushed back a day. Games at Evansville will be played Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, and games at Northern Iowa will now be Feb. 13-14. Purdue Northwest had its GLIAC-opening series at Michigan Tech pushed back a day.

No. 19 Indiana beats Penn State: Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points, Ali Patberg added 24, and Grace Berger recorded her second triple-double of the season to help No. 19 Indiana beat Penn State 85-64 on Thursday night. Indiana had its lead trimmed to 64-58 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-0 run — with seven points by Berger — to go ahead by double-figures for good. Penn State went scoreless for four-plus minutes during the run, and made only five field goals in the fourth quarter. Berger had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Division I player with multiple triple-doubles this season — moving ahead of five others. She had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. Holmes also had six rebounds and five blocks, Patberg dished out six assists and the duo combined to make 20 of 25 shots. Indiana (6-3, 4-1 Big Ten), which shot 50.7% from the field and had 24 assists on 35 field goals, has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series dating to the 2014-15 season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame's Owusu-Koramoah wins Butkus Award: Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won the position's top award, the Butkus Award, announced on a TV special on Thursday. Owusu-Koramoah adds it to the All-ACC and All-American honors already received. The senior declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He's projected to be a first-round pick.

