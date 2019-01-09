Women's golf
Rooker signs with Valparaiso: Cailey Rooker has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the program for the 2019-2020 academic and athletic year.
Rooker, a senior at St. Joseph High School in Michigan, is a four-year varsity letter winner. She earned All-State First Team and All-State Conference Team all four years of her accomplished prep career. Rooker holds the individual nine-hole and 18-hole school records at St. Joe with scores of 32 and 71, respectively. Rooker placed sixth in the 2018 state finals.
Rooker comes from a Valpo legacy family, as she estimates that about seven relatives earned their degrees from the University. Her uncle, Eugene Holland, has gone on to thrive in his field after earning an engineering degree from Valpo. He has built numerous skyscrapers in Chicago and recently donated tools and devices to Valpo’s engineering program. Rooker also has family members who received education, law, music and nursing degrees from Valpo.
College football
Coach group wants ejection ruled out on some targeting hits: Automatic ejections for targeting could be dropped in some cases as early as next season if an American Football Coaches Association proposal is approved by the NCAA Football Rules Committee.
Few rules have caused as much consternation, frustration and aggravation among coaches, players and fans as targeting, defined as forcible hits above the shoulders of players determined to be defenseless.
Coaches are unanimous in wanting to get punishing hits to the head out of the game, but they argue that ejection is too stiff a penalty for players who inadvertently strike an opponent above the shoulders.
AFCA executive director Todd Berry said Wednesday coaches want two degrees of targeting. Targeting 1 would carry a 15-yard penalty, meaning there was no malicious intent on the hit. Targeting 2 would be for hits with malicious intent and prompt an ejection of the offending player as well as the 15-yard penalty.
Alabama QB Jalen Hurts in transfer portal: Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken an important step toward transferring.
Hurts entered his name into the NCAA transfer database portal on Wednesday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the NCAA list is not publicly accessible.
Putting his name on the list allows other schools to contact Hurts, who has already graduated and is eligible to play his final season as a graduate transfer. It's not a binding decision to transfer.
Hurts, a dual threat as a runner and passer, will likely be a hot commodity. He was a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.
Suspended Clemson DT Lawrence among 3 Tigers off to NFL: Suspended Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is headed to the NFL.
Lawrence is the 350-pound, 6-foot-4 lineman who missed the Tigers' College Football Playoff games after he and two teammates tested positive for the banned substance ostarine. Lawrence attended both games and celebrated with teammates Monday night after a 44-16 victory over Alabama in the national championship game.
Lawrence announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.
He is the third Clemson starter on defense to give up his eligibility to go pro. Earlier, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar said they would enter the NFL draft. Mullen was the defensive MVP of the championship game.