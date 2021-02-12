SPORTS DIGEST: ShanQuan Hemphill undergoes surgery, out for nationally-televised showdown with Loyola

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hemphill undergoes surgery, out against Loyola: ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a foot fracture suffered in Wednesday's 90-59 win over Northern Iowa, the team announced. Hemphill will miss this weekend's nationally-televised series against Missouri Valley Conference-leading Loyola and at least the next four weeks. He is expected to be cleared to return to activities in two weeks, the team said. Hemphill averages 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, both team bests. Drake hosts No. 22 Loyola with Saturday's 11 a.m. game and Sunday's 2 p.m. game on ESPN2.
Pride come back in second half: Anthony Barnard scored a game-high 29 points, and Purdue Northwest outscored Ashland by seven in the second half to win 84-80 on Friday. The Pride (6-6 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) secured a 39-24 rebounding edge and had three scorers in double figures, including Mikell Cooper's 19 and Vincent Miszkiewicz 14 points and 21 rebounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Ashland dominant in rout of PNW: Everything that went right for Ashland went wrong for the Pride. Ashland jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and ran away to an 80-49 win. The Eagles (7-5) shot 56.1% from the field compared to Purdue Northwest's 34.5%, including a 4-for-19 clip on 3s. Purdue Northwest (3-9) got a team-high 12 points from Danielle Nennig.
PRO BASEBALL
Hall of Fame cancels traditional induction ceremony: Baseball's Hall of Fame has canceled its traditional outdoor induction ceremony for the second straight summer because of the pandemic and plans an indoor, televised event for Derek Jeter and others being honored. Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and late players' association executive director Marvin Miller were to have been inducted last summer but the pandemic caused the ceremony to be called off for the first time since 1960. A crowd of about 55,000 attended the 2019 ceremony for the inductions of Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina, Lee Smith and Harold Baines. This year's ceremony remains scheduled for July 25 but will look different. No new inductees were chosen for this year's class. Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark cited the “continuing uncertainties” of COVID-19 in making the change. She said the new format will adhere to “required New York State guidelines.” This year's awards presentation include late Boston Globe writer Dick Cafardo, winner of the 2020 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award; Dick Kaegel, the 2021 BBWAA winner after a career covering the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals and editing The Sporting News; Ken Harrelson, the 2020 winner of the Frick Award for broadcasting excellent; Al Micheals, the 2021 Frick winner; and late Philadelphia Phillies chairman David Montgomery, winner of the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.
AROUND THE HORN
The Minnesota Twins finalized their $6.25 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Alex Colomé on Friday, bolstering the back of their bullpen with an experienced closer. ... Outfielder Nomar Mazara and the Detroit Tigers finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract. ... Well-traveled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro was traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Miami Marlins for left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and pitching prospect Kyle Hurt. ... The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, a source said.