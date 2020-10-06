SPORTS DIGEST: Six Region teams remain ranked in poll:

Prep football
Six teams remain ranked in poll: Just like last week, six Region teams are in the Associated Press' top 10 rankings. After Friday's loss to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Merrillville slipped four spots and is tied for sixth in Class 6A. Valparaiso, which remained idle to COVID-19 concerns, dropped one spot and is No. 3 in 5A. Michigan City moved up a spot to No. 7 after a win over Portage. Lowell remained at No. 6 in 4A, while Hobart moved up one spot to No. 8 after each team won Friday. Andrean, which routed Munster, remains No. 1 in 2A.
Boys soccer
Marquette moves on to sectional final: Oregon-Davis withdrew from the IHSAA tournament, moving Marquette into Saturday's Sectional 34 Class A title match at Newton Park in Lakeville. The Blazers were scheduled to play Wednesday in the semifinals. Marquette will face the Morgan Township/Washington Township winner at 6 p.m.
College basketball
CCAC transitions to 14 game league schedule: After playing a record 22-game league schedule one year ago, the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball season will transition to a single round-robin, 14-game schedule for the 2020-21 academic year. Originally slated to be the same 22-game schedule as one year ago with the exception of switching home-and-away dates, the continuing complexities surrounding COVID-19 and the varying guidelines in each of the league's four states represented forced the CCAC presidents to look into the possibility of pushing back the conference start date. Indiana Northwest and Calumet College play in the CCAC.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks select Reichel in first round: The Blackhawks chose left winger Lukas Reichel at No. 17 in the first round of Tuesday's NHL draft. Reichel had 12 goals and 12 assists over 42 games for Eisbaren Berlin (Germany). The Rangers selected left winger Alexis Lafreniere with the top pick in the draft.
Pro basketball
Stewart leads Seattle to title: Breanna Stewart scored 26 points, and the Seattle Storm won their second WNBA championship in three season, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces with a 92-59 rout Tuesday night. It’s the fourth title in franchise history for the Storm, who also won in 2004, 2010 and 2018. The Storm joined Minnesota and Houston as the only franchises to win four championships.
Auto racing
Bowman shuffled to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson: The most coveted seat in NASCAR belongs to Alex Bowman in a Hendrick Motorsports lineup shuffle to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives, who won five championships with Johnson as his engineer, will move from the No. 88 into Johnson's ride at the end of the season. The swap announced Tuesday makes Bowman just the second driver of the team created in 2001 specifically for Johnson. Johnson's 19th full season is his last in NASCAR and he will move to a partial IndyCar schedule next year.
