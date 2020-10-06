SPORTS DIGEST: Six Region teams remain ranked in poll:

Prep football

Six teams remain ranked in poll: Just like last week, six Region teams are in the Associated Press' top 10 rankings. After Friday's loss to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Merrillville slipped four spots and is tied for sixth in Class 6A. Valparaiso, which remained idle to COVID-19 concerns, dropped one spot and is No. 3 in 5A. Michigan City moved up a spot to No. 7 after a win over Portage. Lowell remained at No. 6 in 4A, while Hobart moved up one spot to No. 8 after each team won Friday. Andrean, which routed Munster, remains No. 1 in 2A.

Boys soccer

Marquette moves on to sectional final: Oregon-Davis withdrew from the IHSAA tournament, moving Marquette into Saturday's Sectional 34 Class A title match at Newton Park in Lakeville. The Blazers were scheduled to play Wednesday in the semifinals. Marquette will face the Morgan Township/Washington Township winner at 6 p.m.

College basketball