Prep softball
South Central wins on walk-off home run: Holly Noveroske hit a two-run home run on a two-strike pitch Saturday to lead South Central past New Prairie 4-3 in eight innings.
Noveroske also went the distance in the circle with six hits allowed and six strikeouts.
College softball
Evansville sweeps Valparaiso: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) was a combined 2-for-5 with a double and run scored, but Valparaiso lost 9-1 and 6-2 in a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader to Evansville.
Anderson had a double and run scored in the opener. Morgan Matalin was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the nightcap for the Crusaders (15-26). Jaymee Lawton added a double.
College baseball
PNW clinches GLIAC tourney berth: Chad Patrick (Hebron) tossed a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts in a 7-0 win over Grand Valley State in a Great Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference doubleheader. PNW lost the nightcap 4-1.
With the win, PNW qualified for the GLIAC tourney, which runs May 9 to 12.
Rain forces change to VU schedule: Saturday’s scheduled game between Valparaiso and Evansville has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Emory G. Bauer Field. This will be the team’s ninth doubleheader of the season and out of 11 weekends, Valpo has played the typical Friday-Saturday-Sunday only once.
Auto racing
Austin Dillon wins pole at Talladega Superspeedway: Austin Dillon will start on the pole at Talladega Superspeedway. What happens from there is anybody's guess.
Even by Talladega standards, there's an element of mystery and potential for chaos heading into Sunday's Cup series race, which is often marked by big wrecks and late dramatics.
"I mean, Talladega is the unpredictable," five-time Talladega winner Brad Keselowski said. "It's a lot of what defines it, a lot of the allure of it. It's always been a bit of a mysterious track. The odds here are higher than anywhere else. It's hard to quantify, and I would say with everything that continues to change and how dynamic it is with the rules and the cars and the drivers, there's very much an opportunity for that again."
Dillon led qualifying at 192.544 mph but speeds increase during the race on the long, banked oval.
Reddick holds on for Xfinity win at Talladega: Tyler Reddick held off Gray Gaulding in a two-lap shootout to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for his first victory of the year.
Reddick withstood a last-lap move by Gaulding to survive the caution-packed race and overcame a speeding penalty on pit road and brushes with both the wall and rookie Noah Gragson. Nobody could get by him after a restart from the eighth caution, a red flag after a seven-car wreck.
His car sustained damage on the right side after hitting the outside wall.
"The day kept getting crazier as we were working on it," Reddick said. "It took longer than we planned. We came out way behind the leaders and we were two laps from getting lapped and we somehow got lucky. A caution came out and saved us and put us right back in the mix."