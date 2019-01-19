Men's basketball
South Suburban College remains unbeaten: Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) scored 32 points Saturday, helping NJCAA Division II No. 1 South Suburban College with a 73-64 win over Danville.
Malcolm Bell scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (21-0) and Jason Towers scored 11. South Suburban made it last 8 free throws to seal the victory.
Walton scores 24, leads Ball State down stretch to beat CMU: K.J. Walton scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in the second half to lead Ball State to an 83-72 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.
Ball State (11-7, 1-3 Mid-American Conference) snapped a three-game skid. Central Michigan (14-4, 3-2) has lost two of its last three since having its seven-game win streak snapped.
Tayler Persons added 21 points. Trey Moses had 13 points and Kyle Mallers 10 for the Cardinals. Tahjai Teague chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Baldwin scores 30, Butler beats St. John's: Kamar Baldwin scored 30 points, Jordan Tucker added 24 and Butler held off St. John's for an 80-71 win on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3 Big East) had their largest lead after a 17-2 run made it 58-36 early in the second half, but the Red Storm (15-4, 3-4) scored 12 straight in one run and six straight in another to close within 73-69 with 50 seconds remaining. Butler made 7 of 8 free throws from there to secure the victory.
Baldwin was two points of career high and grabbed eight rebounds for Butler. Tucker was 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Sean McDermott scored seven points to go with his 12 rebounds.
Loyola spoils Indiana State's celebration of its 1979 team: Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Marques Townes also scored 16 points and Loyola-Chicago spoiled Indiana State's celebration of its 1979 team with a 75-67 victory on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 10,200, including NBA legend Larry Bird.
Indiana State was remembering the 40th anniversary of Bird facing off with Magic Johnson and Michigan State in the championship game. Bird, who averaged 28.6 points in being named the NCAA player of the year, and second-leading scorer Carl Nicks, 19.3 points, were honored a midcourt as well as coach Bill Hodges.
The game was the first sellout for Indiana State since a 2005 meeting with Indiana. The first 5,000 fans received a Horrible Hanky and a limited-edition program.
Lucas Williamson added 14 points for Loyola (12-7, 5-1 Missouri Valley). The Ramblers have won three in a row.
Tyreke Key led Indiana State (10-8, 2-4) with 19 points and Jordan Barnes added 15.
Yarbrough scores 27, Illinois State defeats Evansville: Milik Yarbrough scored 27 points and Illinois State held Evansville to three points in the final two minutes for a 78-70 victory on Saturday.
Matt Chastain scored 13 points for the Redbirds (11-8, 4-2 Missouri Valley), Zach Copeland had seven assists and Yarbrough collected eight rebounds.
Evansville (9-10, 3-3) fell to 8-3 at home. K.J. Riley scored 19 points with six assists and John Hall had 18 points with 11 rebounds.
Women's basketball
PNW falls to Lake Superior State: Brittany Barnard scored a career-high 17 points and added five rebounds Saturday, but Purdue Northwest nost 62-57 to Lake Superior State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Danielle Nennig added Pride 17 points and six rebounds. Tayler Vauters added 14 points and a team high eight rebounds, which tied a season-high.
PNW led 35-29 at the halftime break but the Lakers outscored the Pride 34-24 in the second half.