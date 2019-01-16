Men's basketball
South Suburban College remains unbeaten: NJCAA Division II No. 1-ranked South Suburban improved to 20-0 Tuesday with a 78-61 win over Bosco.
Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) led the way with 25 points. Freshman Malcolm Bell scored a career high 22 points, including 16 in the first half. Jason Towers added 13.
Women's basketball
No. 20 Rutgers stays atop Big Ten with OT win over Purdue: Stasha Carey made three free throws in the final nine seconds of overtime as No. 20 Rutgers survived blowing a 14-point late in regulation to beat Purdue 65-63 on Wednesday night and stay alone atop the Big Ten.
Karissa McLaughlin and Dominique Oden scored 18 points each for the Boilermakers (13-6, 4-2), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Harris added 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Pulliam helps Northwestern women upend No. 25 Indiana: Lindsey Pulliam scored a season-high 27 points, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah had the 30th double-double of her career and Northwestern defeated No. 25 Indiana 75-69 on Wednesday night.
Ali Patberg had 22 for the Hoosiers (15-3, 4-2), who fell to 8-1 at home.
College football
Michigan 7th grader has offer from Harbaugh, father says: The father of a seventh-grader in Michigan said Wednesday his son has a scholarship offer from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.
Brian Marshall said Harbaugh made the offer after watching film of his son Isaiah, who plays quarterback. Offers like this are nonbinding, so it's hard to tell how seriously they should be taken.
"He's still a kid, and we keep him pretty grounded," Brian Marshall said. "This motivated him a little bit more."
Brian Marshall played collegiately at Northwestern, and he said his first offer came from Purdue when he was a sophomore in high school.
In 2010, the father of 13-year-old quarterback David Sills said his son received an offer from coach Lane Kiffin to play at Southern California. USC fired Kiffin in 2013. Sills ended up at West Virginia, where he was a third-team All-American this past season as a wide receiver.
Pro baseball
Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman will retire after 2019" Like his longtime broadcasting cohort used to say, Marty Brennaman is rounding third and heading for home.
The Reds play-by-play announcer said Wednesday that he'll retire after the 2019 season, his 46th in Cincinnati. His career started with a chance to call baseball history. It entered a final season with deep sighs and emotional moments.
"It's something I've thought about a long time," Brennaman said, calling it one of his most difficult days. "It's something I've anguished over more than anything I've anguished over in my life. I wake up at night, at 4 o'clock in the morning, and I stare off into the darkness and think about what I'm doing."
Brennaman, 76, said he wanted to retire while he's healthy and can do things he's always wished.
Around the horn
Tiger Woods makes it official by announcing he will start 2019 at the Farmers Insurance Open next week at Torrey Pines. Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines as a pro. That includes the U.S. Open in 2008.