Men's basketball
South Suburban defeats Ancilla: Second-ranked South Suburban College defeated No. 10 Ancilla 79-59.
Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) led the Bulldogs with 26 points. Allen White added15 points, Jason Towers 14 and Haashim Keys 11.
Chris Johnson (T.F. North) had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-0).
Closing flurry helps Indiana put away Texas-Arlington: Juwan Morgan scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Romeo Langford added 16 points and eight rebounds Tuesday night to help the Indiana Hoosiers pull away late for a 78-64 victory over Texas-Arlington.
The Hoosiers (4-1) rebounded from their first loss by winning their fourth straight home game.
The ugly game turned out to be closer than expected — largely because of a combination of Indiana miscues and the Mavericks' second-half shooting.
Indiana matched its season high with 18 turnovers, went 16 of 23 from the free-throw line and watched Texas-Arlington make seven 3-pointers in the second half after going 1 for 12 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Reserve forward Elijah Burns leaves Notre Dame: Elijah Burns, one of Notre Dame's three team captains, is leaving the men's basketball program.
Coach Mike Brey said Monday that Burns, a 6-9 senior forward and largely a backup, will leave school following his graduation in December. He said the Irish will support Burns, who is from Troy, New York, "as he takes the next step in his academic and playing careers." The announcement came hours before a Tuesday night game against Duquesne.
After missing his freshman season recovering from March 2015 ankle surgery, Burns has a year of eligibility remaining and could have 1 1/2 seasons if he finds a school that can give him immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer.
In 44 career games, two of them as a starter, Burns averaged nine minutes, 2.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and was 28 of 68 (41.2 percent) from the field.
Girls basketball
Malanowski leads Chesterton over Morton: Nalani Malackowski had a game-high 12 points to lead Times No. 2 Chesterton past Morton 60-26.
Marney Sisson added 10 for the Trojans.
Westons lead way for Westville: Sarah Weston had 19 points to lead four Westville players in double figures in a 64-43 win over River Forest.
Chloe Fortune had 14 points. Grace Weston 11 and Nicole Albers 10.
College football
Miami (Ohio) beats Ball State: Alonzo Smith ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) held Ball State scoreless in the second half for a 42-21 victory on Tuesday night.
Drew Plitt was 17-of-29 passing for 175 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception for Ball State (4-8, 3-5 Mid-American Conference).