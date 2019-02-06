Men's basketball
South Suburban's Lewis earns honor: South Suburban College guard Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) has been named the NJCAA District III Co-Player of the Week. Lewis scored 35 points, had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three block shots last week for the Bulldogs in their 88-57 victory over Kishwaukee College. It's the third time he's been honored this season.
Also, former SSC player Michael Harris (E.C. Central) will be honored at the Feb. 9 home game against Black Hawk College. Harris is a former National Player of the Year. He was recently inducted into the NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame. Game starts at 3 p.m.
Neese scores 18, Indiana State beats Evansville: Cooper Neese made his first four 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 18 points to help Indiana State beat Evansville 85-62 on Wednesday night.
The Sycamores (12-11, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference) opened the game on a 13-3 run, led 39-17 at halftime and extended to their largest lead at 72-41 with 8:05 to play.
Tyreke Key added 15 points, Christian Williams scored 11 and De'Avion Washington had 10. Neese finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range, Washington made 3 of 4, and the Sycamores were 9 of 15 from the arc.
Dainius Chatkevicius had 12 points, K.J. Riley added 11 points and Marty Hill scored 10 for the Aces (10-14, 4-7), who have lost five of the last six.
Indiana State shot 54 percent from the field and outrebounded Evansville 41-28.
Prep gymnastics
Valparaiso defeats Portage in DAC dual: Whitney McKeon and Lizzy Wilson tied for all-around honors at 38.525 to lead No. 2-ranked Valparaiso to a 113.45-109.5 Duneland Athletic Conference win over No. 4 Portage.
McKeon also won bars (9.575) and beam (9.7). Wilson won floor (9.7).
Portage's Michaella Drake was third in all-around with a personal-best 37.275, while teammate Bobbie Russell won vault with a personal-best 9.75.
Pro baseball
Junichi Tazawa agrees to minor league contract with Cubs: Reliever Junichi Tazawa has finalized a minor league contract with the Cubs and will report to big league spring training.
If added to the 40-man roster, Tazawa would receive a one-year contract paying $800,000 while in the major leagues. He could earn $450,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched and $750,000 for games finished.
The 32-year-old right-hander was with a 7.07 ERA in 31 games last season for Miami and the Los Angeles Angels. He was released by Miami on May 21, signed a minor league deal with Detroit on June 3, was released July 9 after seven games with Triple-A Toledo and signed with the Angels four days later.
Tazawa is 21-26 with a 4.12 ERA in nine big league seasons that began with Boston (2009-16) before he joined the Marlins in 2017.
He would get $50,000 each for 40 and 45 games, $75,000 apiece for 50 and 55 and $100,000 each for 60 and 65. He would get $75,000 each for 40 and 45 games finished, $100,000 for 50, $200,000 for 55 and $300,000 for 60.
Chicago also announced minor league deals Wednesday with right-handers George Kontos, Christian Bergman, Carlos Ramirez, Colin Rea and Rob Scahill; left-hander Mike Zagurski; catcher Francisco Arcia; infielders Cristhian Adames and Phillip Evans; and outfielders Jim Adduci and Evan Marzilli.