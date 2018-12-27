College basketball
South Suburban's Lewis named Player of the Week: Bulldogs guard Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) was named the NJCAA District 3 Player of the Week after leading South Suburban College to a pair of victories over SW Academy and Carl Sandburg.
Lewis exploded for 45 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks against SW Academy, and followed it up with 25 points, three rebounds, seven assists and six steals against the Chargers.
Lewis is averaging 27.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for South Suburban. The Bulldogs are currently 16-0 and ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA for Division II men’s basketball.
Prep wrestling
Family of wrestler who cut dreads won't seek legal action: An attorney for a New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit says the boy's family won't pursue legal action.
The Buena Regional school board held an emergency meeting Wednesday night.
The board said the Buena High School wrestling team won't compete in events officiated by referee Alan Maloney.
Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before the match Dec. 19.
Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. Maloney didn't respond to requests for comment.
At Wednesday's packed meeting, the school's board said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Press of Atlantic City reports Johnson's family didn't attend the meeting.
College football
NCAA confirms suspension of Clemson star DT Dexter Lawrence: Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not play against No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl after the NCAA confirmed a suspension Thursday for a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs, possibly ending the talented junior's college career.
Lawrence is one of three Clemson players who tested positive for ostarine, a substance used to treat osteoporosis that can act like an anabolic steroid. The usual NCAA suspension for a failed PED test is one calendar year.
Earlier Thursday, Lawrence participated in No. 2 Clemson's College Football Playoff media day session at AT&T Stadium and said he has no idea what may have led to the failed test. Lawrence was holding out hope additional testing by the NCAA would lead to the suspension being lifted.
But in a statement, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich says the NCAA confirmed the suspensions of Lawrence and two reserves.
"The athletic department will have no further comment on the matter this evening as it considers all of our options, including appeals," Radakovich said.