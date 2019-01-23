Men's basketball
South Suburban suffers first loss of the season: NJCAA Division II South Suburban College suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, 85-81 to NJCAA Division I's Olive Harvey.
Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) scored 35 points in the loss. Jason Towers added 24. It's also the first loss at home in 5 years. The Bulldogs are 199-12 at home during coach John Pigatti’s 13 seasons at the school.
Women's basketball
VU's Hamlet selected for coaching program: For the second consecutive season, the Valparaiso will have a participant in the “So You Want to be a Coach” program, hosted by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in partnership with WeCOACH.
Senior Meredith Hamlet will represent Valpo this year after 2018 alum Dani Franklin did so a year ago.
This marks the 17th annual “So You Want to be a Coach” program as each member will participate in a three-day workshop with speakers provided by WeCOACH on April 3-5 in conjunction with the WBCA Convention in Tampa Bay, Fla.
The objectives of the “So” program are to increase the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women’s basketball, increase the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching, introduce female basketball players to coaches and administrators and raise awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women’s basketball.
Hamlet is a public relations major with minors in sports management and professional writing. Among her many interests is a desire to pursue coaching at the conclusion of her playing days. She is Valpo’s leading scorer this season at 13.5 points per game and ranks 11th in program history in career scoring.
Pro football
Jets hire Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator/QBs coach: The New York Jets have hired former Dolphins assistant Dowell Loggains as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Loggains is reunited with Jets coach Adam Gase after serving as Miami's offensive coordinator last season under the then-Dolphins head coach.
The 38-year-old Loggains also worked with Gase in Chicago in 2015 as the Bears' QBs coach before taking over the offense the following season when Gase left for Miami.
During Gase's introduction as Jets coach last Monday, he said he will call the plays for New York's offense. Loggains will assist Gase while also working closely with the quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold.
Loggains, a former backup QB at Arkansas, began his pro career as a scouting assistant with Dallas in 2005. He spent eight years with Tennessee in several roles, including offensive coordinator from 2012-13. Loggains spent the 2014 season with Cleveland as the Browns' quarterbacks coach before being hired by Chicago.