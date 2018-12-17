Women's basketball
SSC coach Scott wins 500th game: South Suburban College coach Darrell Scott recently earned his 500th victory.
The Bulldogs recently defeated Oakton Community College to reach the mark. He's 500-395 overall.
Coach Scott is a 1987 graduate of Grinnell College and his 26 years at SSC have been his first and only head coaching job in the women’s ranks. He was inducted into to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IV Hall of Fame in 2016.
Scott’s teams have made five appearances at the national tournament, have won five Regional Championships, and have been region finalists several more times. Scott also has coached 12 NJCAA All-Americans during his tenure.
College football
Utah transfer QB Jack Tuttle joining Indiana: Jack Tuttle, who left Utah after losing a tough preseason battle to start at quarterback, is transferring to Indiana and will join the Hoosiers for the spring semester.
The 6-foot-4 Tuttle, who was born in Indianapolis but played his high school ball at Mission Hills (California) High School, did not play for the Utes as a true freshman this season behind Jason Shelley. He is a former four-star recruit and was a top five pro-style quarterback in most 2017 rankings.
His arrival sets up another quarterback battle for the Hoosiers, who have relied primarily on Peyton Ramsey. Prized freshman Michael Penix Jr. was lost for the season with a knee injury in October.
Stanford RB Bryce Love to skip bowl game, prep for NFL draft: Stanford running back Bryce Love will skip the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.
Love announced his decision on Monday to sit out the bowl game for the Cardinal (8-4) on Dec. 31 against Pittsburgh (7-6). Love says he wants to be completely healthy for the 2019 draft.
Love had a rough senior season after deciding to bypass the 2018 draft after finishing as Heisman Trophy runner-up. He was slowed by injuries and finished with 739 yards on 166 carries. That was down significantly from the previous season when he ran for 2,118 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry. Love also set an FBS record with 13 runs of at least 50 yards.
Saban says Tagovailoa's ankle 'probably ahead of schedule': Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "probably ahead of schedule" in recovering from ankle surgery.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up has been practicing for the top-ranked Crimson Tide, which began preparations Friday for an Orange Bowl semifinal matchup with Oklahoma.
Tagovailoa had surgery on his left ankle shortly after the Dec. 1 Southeastern Conference game during which he sustained a high ankle sprain on the first drive against Georgia.
Saban says Tagovailoa has been able to take a lot of practice repetitions, throw from the pocket and run. He doesn't think the quarterback has "100 percent change of direction yet."