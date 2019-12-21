Men's basketball
SSC defeats Kalamazoo Valley: Malcolm Ball scored a game-high 21 points Saturday to lead No. 9-ranked South Suburban College to a 77-59 win over Kalamazoo (Michigan) Valley. Joffari Brown added 15 points for the Bulldogs (12-3).
Pro basketball
LaVine leads Bulls past Pistons: Zach LaVine scored 33 points and Coby White added 19 to help the Chicago Bulls outlast the short-handed Detroit Pistons 119-107 on Saturday night. The Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and the Bulls pulled away late thanks to LaVine's outside shooting. He and White made five 3-pointers apiece. Detroit has lost four straight. LaVine broke a 96-all tie in the fourth with a 3-pointer. Then with the Bulls up by four, Detroit challenged a foul call on Tony Snell with 4:21 left. The call was overturned, but Chicago controlled the ensuing jump ball, and LaVine made another 3 to make it 106-99.
Pro baseball
Tepera agrees to deal with Cubs: The Cubs and reliever Ryan Tepera agreed Friday to a one-year deal that pays a $900,000 salary while in the major leagues. The 32-year-old right-hander is 12-11 with a a 3.64 ERA and 10 saves over five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was limited to 23 appearances last season because of a right elbow impingement that sidelined him from mid-May through August and finished 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA. Tepera gets a $300,000 salary while in the minors.
Computer plate umps OK'd in new labor deal: Computer plate umpires could be called up to the major leagues at some point during the next five seasons. Umpires agreed to cooperate with Major League Baseball in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system as part of a five-year labor contract announced Saturday, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Major League Baseball Umpires Association also agreed to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because those details of the deal, which is subject to ratification by both sides, had not been announced. The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game on July 10. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar. The Atlantic League experimented with the computer system during the second half of its season, and the Arizona Fall League of top prospects used it for a few dozen games this year at Salt River Fields. MLB has discussed installing the system at the Class A Florida State League for 2020. If that test goes well, the computer umps could be used at Triple-A in 2021 as bugs are dealt with prior to a big league callup.