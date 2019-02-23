Men's basketball
SSC finishes regular season with win: Chris Johnson had 18 points Saturday to lead NAIA Division II No. 3 South Suburban College to a 78-75 win over Illinois Valley in the Bulldogs' regular-season finale.
Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) added 17 points for SSC (27-3), tying a SSC program record for regular-season wins. Sidney Mason added 12.
Childs leads Bradley over Evansville: Elijah Childs had 13 points and 13 rebounds to carry Bradley to a 63-61 win over Evansville.
K.J. Riley had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (10-19, 4-12), who have now lost six consecutive games. Shea Feehan added 11 points.
Marty Hill, who was second on the Purple Aces in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).
McKay carries Cent. Michigan past Ball State: Kevin McKay had 17 points and 19 rebounds to lead Central Michigan to a 64-57 win over Ball State.
Tahjai Teague had 12 points for the Cardinals (14-13, 5-9). Tayler Persons added 11 points. Trey Moses had three assists and three blocks.
Da Silva leads Missouri State past Indiana State: Tulio Da Silva recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Missouri State to a 67-61 win over Indiana State.
Tyreke Key had 19 points for the Sycamores (14-14, 6-10). Christian Williams added six rebounds.
Women's basketball
IU Northwest advances to title game: Grayce Roach had 21 points and six assists to lead No. 2 seed Indiana Northwest past No. 3 Haskel Indian Nations University 68-43 in the A.I.I. Conference Tournament semifinals.
Michelle Borgen added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Chloe Salman scored 11 points.
The RedHawks (26-6) broke the progam record for wins in a season, while also earning an automatic bid in the NAIA national tourney.
IUN faces College of the Ozarks on Sunday for the A.I.I. Conference title.
PNW's Nenning, Vauters record 1st double-doubles: Sophomores Danielle Nenning and Tayler Vauters recorded their first career double-doubles but Purdue Northwest lost 66-58 to Lake Superior State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Vauters scored 11 points, grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds and four steals. Nennig recorded 10 points and pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.
Junior Shae Rhonehouse led the Pride in scoring for the game, picking up 13 points. Junior Bayley Goodman picked up 12 points off the bench.
Pro baseball
Cubs defeat Brewers: Kris Bryant hit a home run in his first spring at-bat and also singled for Chicago in an 8-4 win over Milwaukee. The former NL MVP worked over the winter to strengthen the left shoulder that robbed him of his typical power last season.
White Sox lose two: D.J. Peterson homered for the White Sox in a 7-6 split-squad loss to the Dodgers.
Yoan Moncada had two hits for Chicago, driving in a run and scoring once, in a 6-5 loss to the Athletics