Men's basketball
South Suburban remains unbeaten: NJCAA Division II No. 1 South Suburban College remained undefeated Thursday with a 75-71 win over Carl Sandburg College.
Jason Towers led the Bulldogs (16-0) with 27 points, while Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) scored 25 points.
IU Northwest falls to IU Kokomo: Chris Dixon-Williams had 18 points Thursday, but IU Northwest lost 100-75 to IU Kokomo.
Rashad Richardson added 12 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne pummels Siena Heights: John Konchar scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists while leading six players into double-figure scoring as Purdue Fort Wayne closed out its nonconference schedule by pummeling NAIA-member Siena Heights, 106-45 on Thursday night.
If the Mastodons (8-7) had not scored a single point in the second half, they would still have won the game by two points.
Konchar hit 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and the team was a collective 20 of 46 from deep. Marcus DeBerry scored 17 points off the Purdue Fort Wayne bench and Kason Harrell and Matt Weir each added 16 points.
Harrell surpassed Steve Bard to move into the top 10 career scorers in school history with 1,090.
Ball State cruises past Howard: Tayler Persons scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Ball State made 14 3-pointers in a 98-71 victory over Howard.
Tahjai Teague added 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Cardinals (8-4), who have won seven of eight. Ball State shot 34 of 58 (59 percent) from the field and 14 of 29 (48 percent) from 3-point range.
Ishmael El-Amin scored 15 in his first career start and Kyle Mallers and Zach Gunn added 12 points each. Persons was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and Mallers hit 4 of 7.
Pro baseball
Cubs reach contract extension with radio's Pat Hughes: The Cubs and Entercom announced a multiyear contract extension to radio play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes on Thursday.
Hughes, who joined the Cubs radio broadcast in 1996, will enter his 24th season as the voice of the Cubs alongside analyst Ron Coomer on WSCR-AM. Terms were not disclosed.
Pro football
NFL suspends Patriots' Gordon for substance abuse violation: Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Thursday by the NFL for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions, casting doubt on whether the talented but troubled playmaker would ever play in the league again.
League officials said Thursday that Gordon was returned to the reserve/commissioner suspended list indefinitely for breaking the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy.
The news came several hours after Gordon said he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.
Gordon said on Twitter his decision was spurred by his own feelings that he could have a better grasp on things mentally. He thanked the Patriots for their support and vowed to work his way back.
"We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect," Patriots team officials said.