Men's basketball
SSC wins tourney opener: Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) scored a game-high 30 points to lead No. 1-ranked South Suburban College over Quakerdale 99-56 on Saturday at the North American JUCO/Prep Classic.
Chris Johnson had a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds. Allen White added 18 points. Jason Towers scored 12.
The Bulldogs will play SW Academy (Canada) at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Women's basketball
PNW falls to Indianapolis: Danielle Nennig scored 15 points, but Indianapolis defeated Purdue Northwest 58-30.
Lanie Allen added 13 points.
IU Northwest picks up win: Grayce Roach had 16 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in IU Northwest's 72-64 win over IU-Kokomo.
Michelle Borgen added 20 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks (11-4). Chloe Salman had 16 points and five rebounds. Gina Rubino had 15 points and four assists. Ashley O'Malley had six points and 11 rebounds.
Pro baseball
RailCats acquire southpaw Schaenzer from Can-Am League: The RailCats acquired left-handed pitcher Brad Schaenzer from the Rockland Boulders of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball (Can-Am League) to complete the trade that sent outfielder Reggie Wilson to Rockland for a player to be named later on Aug. 13.
Schaenzer signed his first professional baseball contract with Rockland on June 29 and went 2-4 with one complete game and a 5.40 ERA in 12 games (nine starts). In 50 innings pitched, the southpaw allowed 30 runs on 60 hits and 14 walks and struck out 22 batters. Schaenzer recorded his first professional win on July 25 vs. Sussex County after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in five innings pitched.
Indians send 1B Alonso to White Sox for outfielder Alex Call: The Cleveland Indians have made another offseason move, trading first baseman Yonder Alonso to the White Sox.
Cleveland gets 24-year-old outfielder Alex Call in a deal made official Saturday. Call has yet to make his major league debut. The Indians also rid themselves of Alonso's entire $8 million salary for 2019.
Alonso batted .250 with 23 homers and 83 RBIs in his only season with the Indians, who signed him as a free agent last December.
Chicago already has Jose Abreu at first base, but he played in just 128 games last season because of injuries and could see more time at DH with the addition of Alonso. The 31-year-old Alonso also is married to the sister of star slugger Manny Machado, a rumored target for the White Sox in free agency.
Alonso was selected by Cincinnati in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Reds in 2010. He is a .265 hitter with 90 homers and 389 RBIs in 951 games with Cincinnati, San Diego, Oakland, Seattle and Cleveland.
"We envision both he and Abreu getting the bulk of the at-bats between the first base and the DH spots through the course of the season. How exactly that breaks down in the end will be a managerial decision," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, adding that Alonso and Abreu are friends and Abreu was excited about the deal.
Alonso's contract includes a 2020 club option at $9 million with a $1 million buyout. The option becomes guaranteed if Alonso has 550 plate appearances next year or 1,100 in 2018 and '19 combined, and he passes a physical at the end of next season.
"We certainly feel like it improves us in 2019 and like the potential of having him around in 2020 as well," Hahn said.