Women's tennis
Tammy Cecchini steps down at Valparaiso: Tammy Cecchini has resigned as Valparaiso's coach.
She made the announcement Friday after a 4-0 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She spent five years on staff and four as the head coach. Cecchini’s husband Dave served as the head football coach at Valpo from 2014-2018 before taking over the same position at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 6.
“I’m leaving with five years’ worth of wonderful memories," Tammy Cecchini said in a VU release. It takes a village to put together a team and I received so much support from the athletic department, admissions, professors and parents. My greatest accomplishments and proudest moments have come from seeing my players succeed academically and athletically while supporting one another and building strong bonds.
Friday also saw the end of the collegiate career of Meg Modesto (Chesterton). Modesto led 7-5 after a set at No. 2 singles, but the match was stopped after Illinois State clinched the victory.
College baseball
PNW sweeps Grand Valley State: Anthony Agne drew a bases-loaded walk in the opener and a three-run home run in the nightcap to help Purdue Northwest sweep Grand Valley State 4-3 and 5-4.
Ray Hilbrich (Lake Central) had two RBI singles in the opener, the second game the Pride a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning.
Brandon Haczynski (Crown Point) picked up the victory. The sophomore (5-2) went seven innings, scattering six hits, allowing two runs, issuing two walks and striking out three.
Alex Batistatos (Hobart) recorded the final four outs of the nightcap to pick up the save.
VU loses series opener to Evansville: Jeremy Drudge was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, but Valparaiso lost 8-1 to Evansville in MVC play.
Damon Jorgensen added a double for the Crusaders (8-28, 1-9).
Pro baseball
Sunday's RailCat open tryouts postponed: The Gary SouthShore RailCats and manager Greg Tagert announced that Sunday’s open player tryout at U.S. Steel Yard has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather. An official makeup date has yet to be set.
All players 18 and older are eligible to register for the open player tryout. The registration cost is $50.00 for tryout participants. Players can only tryout at one position and should wear proper baseball attire. Tryout participants must also bring their own baseball equipment, including cleats, gloves, wooden bats and catcher’s gear.
Upon arriving at U.S. Steel Yard, players should enter through the RailCats Entry Gate on Stadium Plaza between Fourth and Fifth Avenue and head to the field for registration. There is no need to pre-register before the day of the tryout.
Prep baseball
Saturday's High School Challenge slate postponed: The High School Challenge presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospital games scheduled for Saturday at U.S. Steel Yard have been postponed due to pending inclement weather.
No makeup dates have been announced. West Side Leadership Academy is set to play Theodore Roosevelt College & Career Academy, while Thea Bowman Leadership Academy is set to meet Victory Christian Academy.
Fans with tickets for these games can exchange them at the RailCats Box Office for tickets to any 2019 regular season Gary SouthShore RailCats game.
College football
2019 ND schedule features seven home games: Notre Dame has announced its 2021 football schedule that includes seven home games and an eighth game against Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Irish will begin the 2021 season on the road with a Sept. 6 Labor Day game at Florida State. The game against the Badgers is Sept. 25 at the home of the NFL's Chicago Bears.
The 2019 schedule includes an Oct. 26 visit to Michigan while the 2020 schedule opens with an Aug. 29 game against Navy in Dublin and includes an Oct. 3 game against Wisconsin at Green Bay's Lambeau Field and a home game against current national champion Clemson on Nov. 7.