Pro baseball
Encarnacion to Mariners, Santana to Indians in 3-team trade: Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto was in the hospital, making a trade from a bed.
Cleveland counterpart Chris Antonetti was boarding a plane headed back home, trying to finalize the deal before the flight pulled away from the gate.
They managed to complete the swap as the winter meetings came to an end. Carlos Santana was sent back to Cleveland, where he was an Indians fan favorite. Edwin Encarnacion is headed to Seattle — no telling how long he'll stick there.
The star hitters were dealt for each other Thursday, part of a three-team trade that also involved Tampa Bay.
The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor league right-hander Cole Sulser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers from Tampa Bay, while the busy Mariners wound up with a draft pick. Tampa Bay will send $5 million to Seattle and the Mariners will pay $6 million to Cleveland.
"I called Edwin earlier this morning before we had final sign-off because again I wanted him to hear from me," Antonetti said after landing, adding he was in midflight when he finally reached Diaz.
Dipoto made likely the first winter meetings deal from a medical facility since then Jim Hendry's agreement with pitcher Ted Lilly in 2007 when the then-Cubs general manager was taken for angioplasty in 2006. Dipoto felt ill a day earlier and was checked "out of an abundance of caution," the team said.
Joe Kelly, Dodgers agree to $25M, 3-year contract: Reliever Joe Kelly agreed Thursday to a $25 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
A 30-year-old right-hander who was born in Anaheim, California, Kelly was 4-2 with a 4.39 ERA and two saves in 73 games this year for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Kelly pitched in all five World Series games against the Dodgers this year and did not allow a run, striking out 10 in six innings. He gave up one earned run in nine postseason appearances with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
Blue Jays are leaving Las Vegas with Elvis: The Toronto Blue Jays are leaving Las Vegas with Elvis.
Right-hander Elvis Luciano was selected by the Blue Jays from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday with the ninth pick of the winter meeting draft of unprotected players.
Luciano was among 14 players picked in the major league phase of the Rule 5 draft. The cost of each player selected is $100,000, and a player must remain in the major leagues for all of next season or be offered back to his former team for $50,000.
Also picked were right-hander Jordan Romano (White Sox from Toronto, then traded to Texas).
Several of the picks were then dealt to other teams.