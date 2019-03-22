Boys basketball
Top 60 senior boys announced: Hoosier Basketball Magazine has released its list for the top 60 seniors.
A workout will take place March 31 at Marian University. Boys primarily from Northern and Southern Indiana will participate in the first session from noon to 2 p.m., while the remaining players, mostly from Central Indiana, will compete during the second session from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8 ($5 for students).
Local players' John Carrothers (Andrean) and Brandon Newman (Valparaiso) were invited, but they will be unable to attend.
Local players scheduled to attend are Drake Gunn (LaPorte), Colin Kenney (Marquette Catholic), Corey Landers (Griffith), Jevon Morris (Munster), G'Angelo Reillo (Whiting), Brandon Scott (Bishop Noll) and Amiri Young (Hammond).
Women's bowling
VU's season comes to end: Valparaiso saw its 2018-19 season come to a close Friday afternoon at the Southland Bowling League Championship, as Valpo dropped matches against No. 2 Vanderbilt (994-784) and No. 12 Tulane (1,007-823).
Senior Kendra Tryniski, competing in her final collegiate match, rolled a 202 in the traditional team game against the Green Wave to lead Valpo.
Pro baseball
Eloy Jimenez, White Sox finalize $43M, 6-year contract: Highly regarded outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez and the White Sox have finalized a $43 million, six-year contract, a deal nearly double the amount of the previous high for a player under club control yet to make his major league debut.
The agreement announced Friday includes team options for 2025 and 2026 that if exercised would raise the total to $75 million over eight years.
Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on March 13. If the 22-year-old is kept in the minor leagues for the first 20 days of the season, it would push back his free agent eligibility by one year until after the 2025 season. If either of the contract options is declined, he would be eligible for either salary arbitration or free agency based on whether he has six years of major league service at that point.
Jimenez was a key part of the trade that sent pitcher Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs during the 2017 season. Jimenez hit .337 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs at Double-A and Triple-A last season.
Jimenez's deal calls for a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6.5 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024. Chicago has a $16.5 million option for 2025 with a $3 million buyout, and if that is exercised the White Sox have an $18.5 million option for 2026, also with a $3 million buyout.
Pro golf
Casey shares halfway lead in title defense at Innisbrook: Paul Casey drove into Innisbrook and saw his picture on posters and programs, just what he needed to forget the cut he missed last week.
He played Friday as though he wants those photos to stay there.
Casey holed a 30-foot eagle putt on the 599-yard fifth hole and made short birdie putts on the other three par 5s on his way to a 5-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Austin Cook in the Valspar Championship.
No one has ever won back-to-back at the Valspar Championship since it became a PGA Tour event in 2000.
Casey and Cook, who shot a 67, were at 6-under 136.