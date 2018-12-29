Men's basketball
Top-ranked SSC remains unbeaten: Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) scored 31 points Saturday to lead NJCAA Division II No. 1-ranked South Suburban College to a 93-46 win over Lake Michigan.
Jason Towers added 13 points, while Nathan Shead had 11.
Thompson leads Ball State rout: Josh Thompson scored 19 points to lead eight Ball State players in double figures and the Cardinals defeated Delaware State 116-57 on Saturday.
Tahjai Teague had 16 points, K.J. Walton had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Tayler Persons had 16 points and seven assists for the Cardinals (9-4). Nine players played at least 16 minutes for the Cardinals, with the eight in double figures. Zach Gunn had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
Ball State led by 60 points, 107-47, with 6:34 remaining in the game. The Cardinals had a 49-5 advantage in bench points, 25-9 in assists and 40-11 in fast-break points.
Fort Wayne Purdue downs N. Dakota in Summit opener: Kason Harrell scored 22 points, John Konchar added 18 and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Purdue Fort Wayne never trailed in beating North Dakota 84-73 on Saturday in the Fighting Hawks' Summit League debut that was postponed from Friday due to hazardous winter weather.
Matt Holba scored 13 points with three 3-pointers, Dylan Carl added 12 points with eight rebounds and Dee Montgomery scored 10 for the Mastodons (9-7, 1-0), who held the Fighting Hawks to 39 percent shooting to win their third straight.
Leading 46-30 at halftime, Carl scored four straight for a 50-32 Mastodons' lead early in the second half, but North Dakota closed to within 69-63 with 4:05 to play on a 6-2 run capped by Marlon Stewart's layup. Konchar scored four in a 10-2 run for a 79-65 lead and Matt Weir iced it with five free throws in the final 49 seconds.
Florida opens with 21-0 run, thumps Butler: Not even Florida coach Mike White, who tends to be negative and nit-picky after victories, had anything bad to say about this one.
The Gators scored the first 21 points, delivering one of the most complete stretches of basketball in White's four seasons, and handled Butler 77-43 Saturday.
It was Butler's worst loss since a 40-point setback (104-64) at North Carolina on Jan. 24, 1994.
The basketball teams played just five weeks ago, with Butler winning 61-54 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The rematch turned out to be a mismatch.
Kamar Baldwin led Butler with nine points. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 46-18.
"This isn't a finality," Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. "As they say, failure is not final. It's a step in the growth process, and they taught a great lesson tonight in toughness."