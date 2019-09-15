AUTO RACING
Truex races into 2nd round: Martin Truex Jr. raced his way into the second round of NASCAR's playoffs with a victory Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the opening round of the postseason. The win is the series-best fifth of the season for Truex. He chased down Kevin Harvick, who was slowed by traffic, to cut into Harvick's lead and eventually make the pass for the win — and the automatic second-round spot — on the outside with 20 laps remaining. Las Vegas was a brutal opener for a handful of title contenders, including Kurt Busch, who crashed when his tire went flat and he finished last in the field. Erik Jones had an earlier mechanical issue and finished four spots higher in 36th. The top nine finishers were all playoff contenders as Truex was followed by Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Kyle Larson and reigning series champion Joey Logano. Kyle Busch hit the wall just five laps into the race and dropped two laps off the pace while his car was repaired. The regular-season champion rallied to finish 18th. Pole-sitter Clint Bowyer started the race by leading all four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers to the green flag, but he never could clear the traffic and eventually dropped to a 25th-place finish.
BASKETBALL
Spain wins World Cup: Spain has captured its second World Cup championship, defeating Argentina 95-75 on Sunday in Beijing to give Marc Gasol a rare double-title year. Ricky Rubio scored 20 points and Sergio Llull added 15 for Spain (8-0), the ninth team to make it through a World Cup or world championship unbeaten. Gasol scored 14 for the winners, who never trailed. Gasol, the Toronto Raptors center becomes the second player to win an NBA title and a FIBA world gold medal in the same year, joining Lamar Odom — who did it for the Los Angeles Lakers and USA Basketball in 2010.
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Sky falls in WNBA playoffs: Dearica Hamby hit a shot from a few steps inside halfcourt with 5 seconds left to lift Las Vegas to a 93-92 home win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday in the second round of the WNBA playoffs. With the Aces down by two, Hamby stole a pass from Courtney Vandersloot, took a dribble over halfcourt near the sideline and threw up her shot that went in. The Sky had one last chance, but Astou Ndour's 3-pointer from the corner after a timeout was off. Diamond DeShields had 23 points, Ndour scored 17 and Kahleah Copper 16 for No. 5 seed Chicago.
AROUND THE HORN
Valparaiso volleyball player Jaclyn Bulmahn was named to the DePaul Invitational's All-Tournament Team after averaging 3.0 kills per set with a .258 hitting percentage. ... Valparaiso fell 3-1 to IUPUI in women's soccer. Natalie Graf scored for VU (0-7-1).