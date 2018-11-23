Women's volleyball
Valparaiso falls in MVC semifinals: Allison Ketcham had 17 kills and 19 digs Friday, but Valparaiso lost 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 to Northern Iowa in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Katherine Carlson had 16 kills and 11 digs. Lizzie Zaleski added 11 kills. Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 44 assists and 14 digs. Rylee Cookerly had 26 assists for the Crusaders (25-10).
Men's basketball
Tate, Gilmore lead Pride over Urbana: Purdue Northwest withstood a late rally and an extra period to overtake Urbana 110-104 at the Tiffin Thanksgiving Tournament. Dean Tate continued his impressive start with 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
Teammate Tim Gilmore added 19 points. Anthony Barnard had 18 points and nine rebounds. Chase Rankin chipped in 15 points. Rich Robertson and Durante Lee had 11 points.
PNW forced 15 steals and ended with 32 points off turnovers.
Sharkey's stat line leads Samford past Purdue Fort Wayne: Josh Sharkey tied a career-high with 25 points, had seven steals with six rebounds and six assists and Samford beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-66 on Friday night.
John Konchar's 3-pointer with 2:48 to play brought the Mastodons within 68-66 but Purdue Fort Wayne missed it last seven shot attempts. Sharkey scored Samford's last 10 points including all six of his free throws.
Konchar led the Mastodons (3-4) with 24 points and nine rebounds and Kason Harrell scored 14.
It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Pro football
Texans founder and owner McNair dies at 81: Robert "Bob" McNair, the man who brought football back to Houston after the Oilers left for Tennessee by founding the Texans, has died. He was 81.
One of the NFL's most influential owners, McNair had battled both leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma in recent years before dying in Houston on Friday. The team did not immediately release a cause of death, but said he died peacefully with wife Janice and his family by his side.
"He was a very caring, thoughtful and passionate individual," coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement. "As much as he cared about winning, I think the thing I will remember most about Mr. McNair is the way he cared about the players."
When Houston lost the Oilers to Tennessee after the 1996 season, McNair made it his mission to return the NFL to the city. He formed Houston NFL Holdings in 1998, and on Oct. 6, 1999, he was awarded the 32nd NFL franchise. The Texans began play in 2002.
"He was the reason professional football returned to Houston and he (led) our franchise with a laser focus on honesty, integrity and high character," team president Jamey Rootes said in a statement. "He was an amazing champion for Houston and worked hard to make sure our city received maximum value from the presence of the Texans and the NFL."