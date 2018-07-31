Girls golf
Valparaiso finishes fifth at Lafayette Jeff invite: Wynne Aldrich carded an 82 Tuesday to help Valparaiso place fifth at 339 in the Lafayette Jefferson Invitational.
Lake Central was sixth at 349. Dominique Colantuono led the Indians with an 84.
Crown Point was seventh at 352. Delaney Adams paced the Bulldogs with an 84.
Zionsville won the event with a 303.
College football
VU picked to finish tied for fourth in PFL: Valparaiso has been picked to be tied for fourth in the Pioneer Football League, according to Tuesday's preseason polling of the league’s head coaches.
The Crusaders received 48 points in the voting, behind only San Diego (81), Dayton (72) and Drake (58). Valpo was deadlocked with rival Butler for fourth with 48 points apiece. This year marks Valpo’s highest positioning in the preseason poll since the PFL combined into one division in 2006.
Valpo took a giant step forward in 2017, finishing with its best record since 2003. The squad also achieved its highest league win total since 1961. Valpo scored 330 points and racked up 4,398 yards, both second most in program history. The team defended Brown Field well, going 4-0 in PFL home games and winning four league home games in the same year for the first time in the history of Crusader football.
The season kicks off at Duquesne on Sept. 8.
Women's basketball
PNW earns second-best GPA in the nation, again: Purdue Northwest showed its dominance in the classroom during the 2017-18 academic year, earning the second-best GPA in the nation in back-to-back years after the Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll was announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
The Pride earned a 3.755 GPA, which was second out of all the respective divisions, including NCAA Div. I, Div. II, Div. III, NAIA and junior/community colleges.
“Academics come first here in the athletic department and I am very proud of the way our team continues to push themselves in the classroom,” head coach Tom Megyesi said in a PNW news release.
“We continue to develop strong leaders and it’s a tribute to the kids hard work and high goals they set for themselves.”
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III; NAIA and junior/community college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. This marks the 23rd season in which the WBCA has produced the honor rolls.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling out with wrist injury: Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling will miss the start of the season because of a right wrist injury.
The 22-year-old Swede had surgery on Tuesday. Team physician Dr. Michael Terry says the expected recovery time is 14 weeks.
Chicago acquired Forsling in a 2015 trade with Vancouver for Adam Clendening. Forsling, a fifth-round pick by the Canucks in 2014, had three goals and 10 assists in 41 games last season.
The Blackhawks missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008, and the mix of green prospects and aging veterans among the defensemen was one of the issues. The injury to Forsling could help 19-year-old Henri Jokiharju, Chicago's first-round pick in last year's draft, make the team out of training camp.
Pro basketball
Bulls re-sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono: The Bulls have re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono, giving the former Villanova standout a chance to earn a roster spot during training camp.
Arcidiacono, 24, split time between Chicago and the G League last season, averaging 2 points and 1.5 assists in 12.7 minutes with the Bulls. The 6-foot-3 guard also averaged 13.8 points, 5 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 37 games with the G League's Windy City Bulls, shooting 45.1 percent on 3-pointers.
During this year's NBA Summer League, Arcidiacono averaged and 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game.
He was undrafted after being named the Most Outstanding Player during Villanova's national championship run in 2016, appearing in three preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs eight games for the Austin Spurs in the Development League that season.