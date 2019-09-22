MEN'S SOCCER
VU rallies past Evansville: Valparaiso University scored twice in the final 15 minutes to edge visiting Evansville 2-1 Sunday in Missouri Valley Conference men's soccer. Dylan Waugaman tied the score 1-1 with an assist from Chesterton graduate Jack Eaton in the 77th minute and Adan Garcia added the game-winner in the 81st minute. Edvin Holst had six saves for the Crusaders (2-4-1, 1-1-0).
AUTO RACING
Newgarden wins championship, Herta takes IndyCar finale: Josef Newgarden won his second championship in three years with a smooth drive in the IndyCar season finale in Monterey, Calif., where he played it safe and watched rookie Colton Herta dominate the road course at Laguna Seca. Newgarden needed only to finish fourth or better to give Roger Penske his 16th IndyCar title. He finished eighth Sunday — good enough to beat teammate Simon Pagenaud by 25 points in the championship race. The championship gave Team Penske a season sweep of the crown jewels of IndyCar; Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500 in May for Penske's record 18th victory.
Truex wins again at Richmond: Nudged off the lead with 87 laps to go, Martin Truex Jr. rallied Saturday night in Richmond, Virginia, ultimately passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch with 25 laps to go and winning his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race. The victory completed a redemptive finish for Truex, the championship leader coming into the race. The bump from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was running on fresher tires, seemed inadvertent, and came in Turn 4, but Truex was still running third when the caution flew. He gradually reeled in his teammate, got a nudge from Busch as he passed and pulled away. The victory was his series-high sixth of the season and the 15th in 28 races for the Gibbs cars. The team initially finished in the top four spots, a first for JGR, with Busch hanging on for second, followed by teammates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. Jones, however, was later disqualified when his Toyota failed post-race inspection for a rear wheel alignment issue, dropping him to 38th place and severely damaging his chances of advancing to the second playoff stage.
PRO GOLF
Willet captures European flagship event: Former Masters champion Danny Willett outplayed Jon Rahm in the final group at Wentworth and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, by three shots for his first victory on home soil. Willett won for the seventh time in his career and moves back into the top 50 for the first time in two years. He finished at 20-under 268. Rahm, tied with Willett going into the final round, shot 70 and finished alone in second. Rory McIlroy, who opened the European Tour flagship event with a 76, followed with rounds of 69-65-67 and tied for ninth.