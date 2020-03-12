SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso players earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

Oilmen roster filling out: T he Northwest Indiana Oilmen announced the return of nine players — five pitchers and four position players — this week. Back on the mound for the Whiting-based club will be right-handers Mike Madura (Purdue Fort Wayne/Munster), Max Franklin (Chicago Heights), Chris Torres (Wabash Valley/Chesterton), Johnny Maynard (Lincoln Trail/Griffith) and Joel Holtcamp (Lee/St. John). Returning position players are outfielder Clay Thompson (Kankakee Community College/Schererville), catcher Gabe Pulido (DuPage/Griffith), infielder Joe Rycerz (St. Xavier/Schererville) and outfielder Tommy Farrell (UIC/Chicago). The Oilmen open their home schedule June 9 against Bloomington.

US Soccer president quits after gender discrimination suit: Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization filed legal papers in a gender discrimination claiming women players had less physical ability and responsibility than men. His decision elevated former American midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone to become the first woman president in the history of the federation. Cordeiro announced his resignation on Twitter without even telling the federation's communications staff. He stepped down on a day several USSF board members issued extraordinary rebukes that criticized the governing body's legal filings. Among them were Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Cone, the federation's vice president. A night earlier, U.S. women wore their warmup jerseys inside-out to hide the federation crest during the national anthem before a game against Japan. Several of the federation's sponsors issued this week backing the players and condemning the USSF, including The Coca-Cola Co., Anheuser Busch Cos. Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Volkswagen Group.