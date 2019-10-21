COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Milestone recognition for VU men: Valparaiso University has earned a regional ranking in men's cross country for the first time in program history. The Crusaders are No. 15 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Great Lakes Region poll. VU will host the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Sunset Hill Farm County Park on Nov. 2.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan State opens at No. 1, Purdue 23rd: There isn't much Michigan State has yet to accomplish under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, from Big Ten titles and Final Four trips to winning a national championship. The Spartans can now add another milestone to the list: They are No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball preseason poll for the first time in program history. The Spartans were the overwhelming choice with their veteran returnees led by star Cassius Winston. They topped 60 of 65 ballots in voting results released Monday, easily outdistancing No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Kansas. Purdue is 23rd. Michigan State had been ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks in the AP poll before Monday. But none had come in the preseason poll, with the Spartans starting at No. 2 four times in the past decade.
PRO BASKETBALL
Pelicans' Williamson out 6-8 weeks: Zion Williamson will miss the start of the season after the No. 1 overall draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans had right knee surgery, sidelining the hyped rookie for nearly two months. Williamson had his torn right lateral meniscus repaired on Monday. The club says his recovery will last six to eight weeks. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound former Duke star averaged 23.2 points in four preseason games. He missed New Orleans' final exhibition game in New York last Friday night.
Pacers give Sabonis 4-year deal: The Indiana Pacers have signed power forward Domantas Sabonis to a four-year contract extension. Team officials completed the deal Monday, less than two hours before an NBA deadline would have allowed players with rookie contracts to become restricted free agents next summer. The Pacers did not announce financial terms of the deal though ESPN.com first reported it was worth $77 million in guaranteed money and Sabonis could make as much as $85 million with bonuses.
PRO GOLF
Jimenez wins Schwab Cup opener: Miguel Angel Jimenez turned a day off for torrential rain into an advantage in the final round of the rain-delayed Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia. Jimenez repeatedly hit the ball close to the pins on greens softened by Sunday rain and tied the course record with a 9-under 63 on Monday to win the opening event of the PGA Tour Champions' three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs by two shots over second-round co-leader Tommy Tolles.