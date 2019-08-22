MEN'S SOCCER
Valpo's Rose earns MVC preseason honors: Valparaiso University's Demar Rose, a fifth-year senior, was named to the Missouir Valley Conference's preseason All-Conference team on Thursday. Rose had one goal in 14 starts at midfielder last year after missing the 2017 season because of injury. The Crusaders were picked to finish last in the six-team league in the preseason poll. Missouri State was picked to win the conference, with Loyola second.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats fall to St. Paul: Marcus Mooney had two hits and two RBIs, but the Gary SouthShore RailCats lost 5-2 to the St. Paul Saints Wednesday night at U.S. Steel Yard. Losing pitcher Trevor Lubking (5-10) allowed three runs on five hits while striking out three in six innings for Gary (35-54).
PRO FOOTBALL
Newton injures foot, Brady solid in Patriots' win: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton left Thursday night's 10-3 exhibition loss against New England in the first quarter with a foot injury that left him grimacing on the sideline. The 2015 MVP was playing for the first time since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery in January and did not play in the first two preseason games. Newton went 4 for 6 for 30 yards. Tom Brady finished his first exhibition game of 2019 by going 8 for 12 for 75 yards.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA star Bob Cousy gets Medal of Freedom: President Donald Trump presented 91-year-old basketball legend Bob Cousy with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, praising the Boston Celtics star as "one of the all-time greats in the history of sports." Cousy played for the Celtics from 1950 to 1963, winning six league championships and the 1957 MVP title. The Bob Cousy Award, given to the country's best point guard in men's college basketball, is named for him. He is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and played a pivotal role in founding the NBA Player's Association. The president recognized Cousy's achievements on and off the court, lauding his support for underprivileged young athletes and speaking out against racism.
PRO GOLF
Annie Park leads CP Women's Open: Annie Park shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead in the opening round of the CP Women's Open at Aurora, Ontario. Defending champion Brooke Henderson and fellow Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay were one shot back along with top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Nicole Broch Larsen. Park hit 15 greens in regulation and eagled the par-5 ninth. She could play her way onto the U.S. team for next week's Solheim Cup with a strong finish in Canada, but she wasn't looking that far ahead.