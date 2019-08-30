Women's volleyball
Valparaiso wins season opener: Bella Ravotto and Peyton McCarthy each had 11 kills Friday, leading Valparaiso to a 25-20, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20 season-opening win over Murray State. Ravotto added 15 digs. Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 23 assists and six digs. Rylee Cookerly had 19 digs.
Women's soccer
VU loses home opener: Valparaiso lost its home opener 2-0 to Bowling Green. Crusaders goalie Georgia Henkel made seven saves.
Men's golf
IU Northwest trails at IU East Fall Tee Off: Tyler Urbanczyk carded an opening-round 87 for IU Northwest at Friday's IU East Fall Tee Off. The RedHawks are in eighth place at 380.
Pro football
Colts center-guard Boehm traded to Dolphins: Center-guard Evan Boehm has been traded by the Colts to the Dolphins for a conditional 2020 draft pick. Boehm, a fourth-year pro, has 13 career NFL starts.
Hall of Fame center Jim Langer dies: Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71. Langer died Thursday at a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, hospital near his home of a sudden heart-related problem, said his wife, Linda. Langer was a first-year starter and played every offensive down for the NFL's only unbeaten, untied team that went 17-0. The following year, he helped the Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champions and began a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons for Miami while playing in 128 games in a row. His perfect season teammate Nick Buoniconti, another Hall of Famer, died a month ago. His longtime Dolphins roommate, guard Bob Kuechenberg — a Hobart grad — died in January. In 2007, Kuechenberg recalled a conversation he and Langer had 10 weeks into the 1972 season. "I told Langer, 'Obviously we're going to have to lose a game.' "'I suppose,' he said. "'When?' I said. "'Not this week,' was the only answer."
Auto racing
Grateful Earnhardt Jr. ready for normalcy at Darlington: Dale Earnhardt Jr. is grateful to be back at Darlington Raceway preparing to drive two weeks after he and his family escaped a plane in flames following a crash in Tennessee. Earnhardt, set to drive the Xfinity Series event here today, said he and his wife, Amy, still are processing the frightening events Aug. 15 at the airstrip in Elizabethton, where he had flown to call the Bristol race as an analyst for NBC Sports. "I'm just thankful and ready to live our lives," Earnhardt said Friday. Earnhardt was with Amy, year-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog. Investigators say the plane bounced multiple times during a crash landing and veered off the runway before ending up on a highway in flames. Everyone aboard was safe, though the 44-year-old Earnhardt received treatment on his sore back to ensure he could race at Darlington. It will be his first time driving in NASCAR since finishing fourth at Richmond last season. Earnhardt said the crash was a scary experience, but one he hopes to get past. "It was a very tough experience to go through," Earnhardt said. "I try not to get into that. Things happen for a reason. You just try to learn from it and move on."