WOMEN'S GOLF
VU sets program scoring record: Valparaiso University's women's golf team finished at 77-over-par 963 for 54 holes Tuesday in the Loyola Fall Invitational at Flossmoor Country Club in Flossmoor, Ill. That's the best 54-hole score in relation to par in program history and helped the Crusaders finish sixth among nine teams. Senior Kayla Krueger set the program's individual record for 54-hole score in relation to par, finishing third at 9-over 228. Senior Tiffany Curtis, a Crown Point graduate, tied for seventh at 13-over 232.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
VU announces staff changes: Mark Schwitzgable has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach at Valparaiso University, the school announced. Schwitzgable was assistant women's basketball coach and head women's golf coach at Urbana University the past two years. He played and served as a graduate assistant coach at Ohio University. Also, Kaylin Speedy was promoted from graduate assistant to director of basketball operations.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Herzog recovering from stroke: Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog is recovering from a minor stroke. The 87-year-old Herzog became ill Monday at his charity golf tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in suburban St. Louis. The Cardinals say Herzog is "currently resting and doing well." The team provided an update on Herzog on Tuesday. Herzog had a 1,281-1,125 record in 18 years as a major league manager with the Cardinals, Royals, Rangers and Angels. Under Herzog's direction, St. Louis won the championship in 1982 and also made it to the World Series in 1985 and 1987.
ESPORTS
New esports network coming: A new venture backed by many of video gaming's biggest publishers is unveiling a network that hopes to be to esports what ESPN has been to traditional sports. VENN is set to launch in 2020 and aims to give the fragmented esports scene a home base for content with higher production value than gamers are used to with online streaming. The network was co-founded by four-time Emmy-winning producer Ariel Horn and entrepreneur Ben Kusin and has raised $17 million from investors including co-founders from Twitch, Riot Games and Blizzard Entertainment. VENN, short for Video Game Entertainment and News Network, will debut with live studios in New York and Los Angeles. There is expected to be 55 hours of original programming per week, including gamer streams, talk shows, documentaries and live esport events. It already has deals in place to broadcast on Twitch and YouTube and expects to be available on mediums like Roku or Sling. Esports revenues are expected to top $1 billion this year.