SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's comeback falls short

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo comeback falls short: Valparaiso got off to a slow start on Wednesday night, working itself into a hole it was unable to get out of. Western Michigan beat the Beacons 68-62 in the end. After Valparaiso opened up a 2-0 lead on an early basket, the Eagles went on a 11-0 run to take control of the contest. Despite the Beacons outshooting Eastern Michigan 50.0% to 36.1%, they were unable to overcome the early struggle. Olivia Brown led Valparaiso in scoring with 20 points.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Beacons add transfer: Valparaiso got a late addition to its 2023 squad with the announcement that Autumn Acord would be transferring to join the Beacons on Wednesday. Acord joins Valparaiso from Kent State and will be immediately eligible upon transferring for the spring semester. Acord, a catcher and outfielder, appeared in 39 games last season including 11 starts for the Golden Flashes.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

Portage Pop Warner heads to Natty: The 12U Portage Pop Warner football team advanced to the National Championship where it will take on Dowington Young Whippets. Portage eked out a win against Richmond Perrine Giants, 8-6 in its opener at the national tournament. Then, in the semifinals, Portage knocked off the Capital City Steelers 30-0 to advance to the national title game. The national tournament takes place in Orlando, Fla.