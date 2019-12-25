COLLEGE SPORTS
Valpo announces 2020 Hall of Fame class: Three Crusaders make up the 23rd class to enter the Valparaiso University Athletics Hall of Fame. Jean Gelner Blievernicht, Chuck Kriston and Sara Strickland Musashe will be inducted on Saturday, Feb. 22. Blievernicht was a standout tennis player, reaching the semifinals of the doubles championships of the National Women's Intercollegeitate Tennis Championships from 1959 through 1961, when she graduated. She was a semifinalist in singles her senior year. She won the 1960 Midwest Collegiate Badminton Tournament. Kriston was VU's leading scorer in men's basketball when he graduated in 1963. His 1,287 career points currently sits 18th in program history. He sits second in scoring average with 18.9 points per game over his career and is tied for the career free throw percentage mark, converting 86.5% of attempts. Musashe was a three-time All-Horizon League First Team selection and was named Newcomer of the Year in 2009. She helped elevate the softball program to new heights, reaching the 2012 NCAA Tournament — the program's first appearance — after winning a school record 42 games and Horizon League regular season and tournament titles. She holds records for hits (247), runs scored (171) and doubles (60). When she graduated in 2012 she held the record for batting average (.357) and walks (98), but has since been surpassed.
PRO BASKETBALL
Strus suffers torn ACL, done for season: Former Lewis University and DePaul player Max Strus's season comes to an end. The rookie tore his ACL and had a bone bruise in his left knee, which occurred on Dec. 21 while playing with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate. Strus has spent time between both Bulls teams after signing a two-way contract. He's expected to miss at least eight months and will undergo surgery in three weeks, the Bulls announced. The former Lewis University and DePaul player averaged 2.5 points in two appearances in the NBA. While in the G League, he averaged 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN reporter Aschoff dies at 34:
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34. The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness. Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun. In a Dec. 2 Instagram post, Aschoff indicated that he had contracted pneumonia. He wrote: “Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun. Getting pneumonia ... not so much. But, hey, I’m a hockey player.” Aschoff and fellow ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg won first place in 2016 for enterprise writing in the Football Writers Association of America's contest for their look at the role of race in college football.