SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo duo honored by PFL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo duo honored by PFL: Valparaiso running back Robert Washington and defensive back Keyon Turner were named the Pioneer Football League's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively. Washington rushed for 120 yards and scored three touchdowns in Valparaiso's 28-25 win Saturday over Butler. Turner had an interception for one of the key plays of Valpo’s victory. The pick came with 6:09 remaining in the fourth quarter and Valpo leading 21-17. He made the interception at the Butler 13 and returned it 12 yards to the 1, setting up an insurance score that made it 28-17. The play proved pivotal in the eventual three-point triumph. Turner added five tackles and one pass breakup.
PRO GOLF
Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final: Billy Horschel had just enough left in the tank to win the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday with plenty of help from Scottie Scheffler in a sloppy end to the longest week in golf. Horschel made only one birdie in the championship match, chipping in from 40 feet on the fifth hole, and left the big mistakes to the 24-year-old Scheffler in winning 2 and 1. Horschel, who had never reached the weekend in four previous appearances at this World Golf Championship, won six out of the seven matches over 122 holes he played at Austin Country Club. He won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour, and his fifth individual title. “It was one of those days where I didn't play very good,” Horschel said, still able to smile because of the outcome. “I was just grinding it out.”
AUTO RACING
Bristol race moved to today: NASCAR's hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until today. Torrential rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway and created a rut for NASCAR far deeper than anything the Cup Series drivers encountered on the track. NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol's converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess. Grandstand seats that had been covered in dust were caked in mud, while pit road and the apron around the 0.533-mile bullring held several inches of standing water. After 2 1/2 inches of rain fell across “Thunder Valley,” NASCAR made an atypical decision to call an early washout. The first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 was rescheduled for 3 p.m. today; trucks were set to run at 11 a.m.
PRO SOCCER
US men to miss 3rd straight Olympics: The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half. U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute and the Americans had several good chances to tie the score. Jonathan Lewis’ 63rd-minute header was headed off the goal line by Wesley Degas, Yueill’s free kick in the 69th was batted away by goalkeeper Alex Barrios Lewis allowed an open 4-yard shot off Tanner Tessman’s pass in the 83rd minute to bounce off a boot, and Johnny Cardoso mis-hit an open header in stoppage time. While Honduras advanced to its fourth straight Olympics this summer in Japan, the U.S. extended its streak of futility, The Americans missed the 2012 Games in England when goalkeeper Sean Johnson allowed a 25-yard shot to bounce in off his hands in second-half stoppage time for a 3-3 draw against El Salvador, then didn’t reach the 2016 Olympics in Brazil due to a 2-0 loss to Honduras followed by a playoff defeat to Colombia, The senior U.S. national team also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. men played in four of five Olympics from 1992 to 2008.