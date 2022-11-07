SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo men's basketball drops opener

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo falls to Toledo: Valparaiso fell behind by 26 points at halftime and wound up dropping its season opener 85-70 to host Toledo on Monday night. The Beacons never led and were outrebounded 40-32 while committing 16 turnovers — twice as many as the Rockets. Valpo did shoot better from the field than Toledo, 48.4% to 45.7%. Quinton Green led the Beacons with 20 points, Ben Krikke had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Kobe King scored 15. RayJ Dennis had a game-high 23 points for Toledo.

PREP SOCCER

Valpo duo named first-team all-state: Valparaiso's Jack Isroff and Kate Weber were named to the boys and girls all-state first teams respectively by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. Other Region girls selected were: Chesterton's Grace Bamber on the second team; Crown Point's Juliana Bozinovski on the third team; and Kankakee Valley's Kate Thomas, Chesterton's Gina Geenen, Crown Point's Ava Haluska and Munster's Natalie Kindt on honorable mention. Other local boys honored were: Munster's Nolan Kinsella on the second team; and Chesterton's Kaden Donnella, Crown Point's Tyler Hudak, Lake Central's Miller Knestrict and Hobart's Carlos Gayton on honorable mention.

PRO FOOTBALL

Bills QB Allen's status uncertain: Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. McDermott said it was premature to say whether Allen could practice this week or play before adding he would never count him out. If Allen is unavailable for this weekend, the AFC-leading Bills would turn to veteran backup Case Keenum to face the Vikings.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo's Januski honored: Valparaiso junior middle Mallory Januski was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week. She averaged 2.0 blocks per set and also hit .400 with 1.89 kills per set.

PREP SPORTS

Ingots' Witt picks Ancilla: River Forest senior Abby Witt signed a letter of intent to play basketball and softball at Ancilla.