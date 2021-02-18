SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo tests No. 13 Notre Dame

Women's volleyball
Valpo tests No. 13 Notre Dame: Valparaiso came up short in a upset bid against No. 13 Notre Dame, falling 25-14, 19-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10 on Thursday. Jaclyn Bulmahn had 17 kills, while Jillie Grant had 15 and Haley Hart 10. Victoria Bulmahn had 50 assists and tied for the team high in digs with Grant at 19. Rylee Cookerly had 40 digs. Valpo won the second and third games, but were unable to close things out in the final two games.
College football
Valpo to run virtual "Inside Valpo Football" event: Valparaiso's Department of Athletics will run “Inside Valpo Football,” a virtual conversation with head coach Landon Fox at 4 p.m. Feb. 24. Fox will be on hand for a question-and-answer conversation. Moderated by Assistant Director of Athletics for Media Relations Brandon Vickrey, this virtual session encourages participation and will feature both pre-submitted and live questions for the coaches. This event will take place virtually over Zoom. Attendees will receive the link to join the call upon registration, and are invited to submit questions in advance as they register. Visit alumni.valpo.edu/fb224 to register or for more information.
Pro baseball
Cubs finalize deal with Workman: The Cubs finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with reliever Brandon Workman on Thursday. The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses. Workman struggled last year, going 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA and nine saves in 21 appearances for Boston and Philadelphia. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies in August. But Workman was terrific in 2019 with Boston, going 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 73 appearances. He is 25-20 with a 3.89 ERA in 209 career games.
Minor leagues switch to 6-game series, common off day: Baseball’s minor leagues will shift to regionalized six-game series with a common off day in an effort that cuts scheduled travel mileage by 28-56% and reduces expenses in their first season of operations under Major League Baseball. MLB reduced affiliated farm teams to 120 from 160 in the first season after the end of the Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which governed the minors. The PBA had existed since 1901 but was allowed to expire at the end of 2020 as MLB took over running the minors. Triple-A teams are scheduled for 142 games each starting April 6 in the Triple-A East League and April 8 in Triple-A West, as the new leagues are called for now. However, opening day is likely to be pushed back to May 4 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. That would match opening day at Double-A and Class A, where teams are scheduled for 120 games apiece.
Women's soccer
Lavelle lifts US past Canada: Rose Lavelle scored in the 79th minute to give the United States a 1-0 victory over Canada in the SheBelieves Cup. The U.S. extended its winning streak to 35 matches overall and 51 on American soil. Alex Morgan’s header off a cross from Crystal Dunn was just wide for the top-ranked Americans in the 68th minute. Lavelle, who came in as a substitute, picked up a loose ball off a free kick and scored.
Men's basketball
Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to an 82-72 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night. Indiana (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten) rebounded from a 78-59 loss on Saturday to fourth-ranked Ohio State and has won three of four. Minnesota hasn't won at Indiana since a three-point win in 2012. Jackson-Davis was 8 of 14 from the floor and has scored 20-plus points 12 times this season. Aljami Durham and Jerome Hunter scored 16 points apiece. Armaan Franklin added 11 points and Rob Phinisee had 10. The game was tied 55-55 midway through the second half. The Hoosiers used a 18-4 run, capped by Hunter’s dunk, and led 73-59 with 2:26 remaining.