Men's golf
VanArragon honored as MVC Golfer of the Week: After leading Valparaiso in his first career tournament, the noteworthy start for freshman Caleb VanArragon continued on Wednesday as he received Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week accolades. VanArragon led the team in a Labor Day weekend event with a 54-hole score of 222 at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate, hosted by Mizzou in Verona, New York. He tied for 16th in the 88-player field, helping Valpo finish in the Top 5 of 14. VanArragon had a team-best nine birdies during the tournament. Round 1 was his best of the weekend, as he went two strokes under with a 70 in the first round of his collegiate career. This marks the third straight year a Valpo rookie has earned MVC Golfer of the Week honors as Charlie Toman did so twice during his freshman season in 2018-19 and Brett Seward did so during the 2017-18 campaign. Valpo has won four MVC Golfer of the Week awards since joining the conference and all four have been garnered by freshmen.
Women's volleyball
Notre Dame sweeps Valparaiso: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 16 assists and 13 digs, but Valparaiso lost 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 to Notre Dame. Kara Cooper and Bella Ravotto each had seven kills for VU. Rylee Cookerly had 19 digs.
Men's basketball
NCAA denies BYU's appeal of sanctions: The NCAA has upheld sanctions against BYU's basketball program, which was forced to vacate 47 wins as a result of an improper-benefits case involving former player Nick Emery. BYU's appeal of penalties announced in November was denied by the NCAA's Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday. The NCAA said a player, later revealed by BYU to be Emery, received more than $12,000 in benefits from four boosters. It ruled the school must vacate the wins and BYU was placed on probation for two years. BYU voiced its disappointment in the NCAA's decision in a statement, calling the penalties "unprecedented for a case in which the institution had no knowledge of or involvement in the infractions." BYU said the penalties were too harsh because no one within the coaching staff or athletic department was aware of the infractions.