Pro basketball
Vandersloot, DeShields help Sky beat Fever in 2OT: Diamond DeShields scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting and Courtney Vandersloot had 24 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists to help the Sky beat the Fever 115-106 in double overtime Saturday.
Cheyenne Parker added 20 points, and Kahleah Cooper and Allie Quigley scored 12 apiece for the Sky (13-20).
Chicago scored the first nine points during a 13-2 run to open the second overtime and the Fever trailed by at least nine the rest of the way. Vandersloot hit Stefanie Dolson for a jumper, stole a pass near midcourt and drove for a layup and then, after another Indiana turnover, found Quigley for a 3-pointer that made it 106-99 with four minutes to play.
Candice Dupree scored a season-high 30 points, and Natalie Achonwa had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Fever (5-28). Dupree moved past Lauren Jackson into eighth on the WNBA's career scoring list with 6,037 points and Achonwa tied Indiana's franchise record with six blocked shots.
Vandersloot hit two free throws to make it 91-all with 1.5 seconds left in regulation and Achonwa made a layup with 11.8 seconds left in overtime to force a second OT.
The teams will play Sunday in Chicago in the season finale for both.
Pro golf
Snedeker leads Wyndham with play held up due to weather: Brandt Snedeker is bracing for a long last day at the Wyndham Championship.
Snedeker held a three-stroke lead Saturday when the third round was suspended because of severe weather. He was 16 under for the tournament with 11 holes left in the round at the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season — and is preparing for the grind of playing 29 holes.
Snedeker says he's had a few 36-hole days on tour and hopes his adrenalin takes over when he plays the back nine for the final time.
"I've got to be really smart about making sure I'm staying hydrated and more than anything else, making sure I don't have any mental lapses," Snedeker said. "Kind of the hardest (thing) to do when it's hot, humid, you're out there all day. The physical side, we're used to. Just, you mentally get fatigued and fried make some mistakes. The key for tomorrow — make sure I don't do that."
Michael Bradley leads Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Michael Bradley shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
The 52-year-old Bradley had five birdies and a bogey in the rain-delayed round to reach 11-under 133 at En-Joie Golf Club. A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, he's seeking his first victory on the 50-and-over tour.
Bart Bryant and Marco Dawson were tied for second. Bryant, the 2013 winner at En-Joie for his lone Champions title, had a 67. Dawson shot 70.
Salas takes advantage of Park's mistake to grab LPGA lead: Lizette Salas shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead over Sung Hyun Park and Amy Yang after the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
The 29-year-old former Southern California player hasn't won on the LPGA Tour since 2014. She took the lead with a birdie on the par-4, 16th — after Park hit her approach into the water en route to a double bogey.
Salas was at 21-under 195 at Brickyard Crossing. She matched the course record Thursday with a 62 and shot 69 in the second round.
Park, the two-time major winner from South Korea, was flirting with a 54-hole scoring record before the miscue. Park had a 66 as she chases her third win this season and tries to reclaim the world's No. 1 ranking.
Yang shot 65. Defending champ Lexi Thompson was five shots back after playing 27 holes in 10 under Saturday, posting rounds of 68 and 64.
Auto racing
Scott Dixon qualifies 13th for Pocono race: Scott Dixon has been about flawless as he chases his fifth IndyCar championship.
He hit a minor bump at Pocono.
Days after signing a contract extension with Chip Ganassi Racing, Dixon had one of his worst qualifying performances of the season. He starts 13th on Sunday, well behind his closest championship contenders.
Dixon holds a 46-point lead over 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi in the standings. Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Will Power all have Dixon in sight with four races left in the IndyCar season.
"I need him to have a bad run and I need to have a good run," Power said.
Power will begin his bid for a third straight win at Pocono Raceway from the pole. He turned a lap of 219.511 mph on Saturday to take the top spot and perhaps bolster his shot for a second championship.