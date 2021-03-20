SPORTS DIGEST: Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Blackhawks

Pro hockey
Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Blackhawks: Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Lightning beat the Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday. Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost four straight and six of seven. Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves. “We’re being tested, it’s been a hard stretch,’’ Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We haven’t been perfect, there are areas we’d like to be better in and maybe you end up breaking through when you do that.’’
Pro golf
Jones takes 3-shot lead at Honda: Aaron Wise had a six-shot lead during the third round of The Honda Classic, looking poised to turn the tournament into a rout. Everything went wrong from there, and Matt Jones took full advantage. The 40-year-old Australian handled the wind at PGA National to shoot a 1-under 69 on Saturday, going to 10 under for the tournament and moving three shots clear of Wise and J.B. Holmes. “I'm happy to go low with the ball flight and I'm probably a little more conservative when the wind is up," Jones said. “I'll probably play a little safer than normal. I'm naturally a very aggressive player. But I think in the wind, I have a tendency to manage the golf course differently." Wise played his final 13 holes in 7 over, capped by hitting his tee shot into a quagmire of weeds and muck on the 18th for what became another bogey to cap a round of 75. Holmes (67) broke par for his third consecutive round.
Auto racing
Allgaier holds off Truex to win Atlanta Xfinity race: Justin Allgaier snatched the lead after Martin Truex Jr. made a mistake on pit road, and then held off his furious charge at the end to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Allgaier's celebration was marred by a scuffle on pit road between Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, whose cars had gotten into each other on pit road during the race. Hemric came over to confront Gragson while he was doing an interview. Gragson took several swings, but appeared to miss before crew members and officials stepped in to separate the drivers. Neither was hurt. Truex, racing in the second-tier series for the first time since 2010, dominated the first two stages and seemed headed for an easy victory until he got caught speeding on pit road.