SPORTS DIGEST: Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Blackhawks

Pro hockey

Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Blackhawks : Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Lightning beat the Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday. Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost four straight and six of seven. Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves. “We’re being tested, it’s been a hard stretch,’’ Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We haven’t been perfect, there are areas we’d like to be better in and maybe you end up breaking through when you do that.’’

Pro golf

Jones takes 3-shot lead at Honda: Aaron Wise had a six-shot lead during the third round of The Honda Classic, looking poised to turn the tournament into a rout. Everything went wrong from there, and Matt Jones took full advantage. The 40-year-old Australian handled the wind at PGA National to shoot a 1-under 69 on Saturday, going to 10 under for the tournament and moving three shots clear of Wise and J.B. Holmes. “I'm happy to go low with the ball flight and I'm probably a little more conservative when the wind is up," Jones said. “I'll probably play a little safer than normal. I'm naturally a very aggressive player. But I think in the wind, I have a tendency to manage the golf course differently." Wise played his final 13 holes in 7 over, capped by hitting his tee shot into a quagmire of weeds and muck on the 18th for what became another bogey to cap a round of 75. Holmes (67) broke par for his third consecutive round.