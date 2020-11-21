SPORTS DIGEST: VU announces early season policy

College basketball
VU announces early season policy: Valparaiso men’s and women’s basketball home games at the Athletics-Recreation Center during the months of November and December will not be open to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Home attendance will be limited to the family members of coaches, student-athletes, managers and other team personnel at this time. Valpo Athletics will work with campus leadership and appropriate local and state health officials in late December to determine a spectator policy for the month of January based on the latest campus, county and state COVID-19 information. All home nonconference games for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs will be streamed on either ESPN3 or ESPN+ via The Valley on ESPN. Radio broadcasts of all games can be heard on WVUR-FM (95.1) and online via the TuneIn Radio app. In-game social media updates will be available on Twitter courtesy of the @ValpoWBB and @ValpoBasketball accounts.
Tickets available for Hobart title game: Tickets for Friday's Class 4A state title game between Hobart and Indianapolis Roncalli are $15 and available for purchase at Hobart. The game is at 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tickets are reserved seating and social distancing will be enforced. Fans are asked to wear masks and socially distance. The game will be available for viewing at IHSAAtv.org.
Streb continues to lead at Sea Island: Robert Streb kept his game from coming undone over the first hour Saturday, and then pieced together enough birdies for a 3-under 67 to build a three-shot lead going into the final round of the RSM Classic. Streb came from five shots behind when he won at Sea Island six years ago, his only PGA Tour title. This time, he has a lead over Zach Johnson (65) and Bronson Burgoon (67). Streb was at 17-under 195.
Thiem, Medvedev to meet in ATP Final: Instead of No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal for the ATP Finals trophy, it’ll be No. 3 Dominic Thiem against No. 4 Daniil Medvedev.Nadal had won 71 matches in a row when grabbing the opening set, and he served for the victory in Saturday's semifinals when leading 5-4 in the second set. But Medvedev broke at love there and came all the way back to win 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, claiming the last four games. Thiem frittered away four match points in his semifinal against Djokovic because he was “tight and nervous” during a second-set tiebreaker. Thiem gathered himself, though, and eventually reeled off seven of the match’s last eight points after trailing 4-0 in the last tiebreaker, winning 7-5, 6-7 (12-10), 7-6 (7-5).
