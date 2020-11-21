SPORTS DIGEST: VU announces early season policy

College basketball

VU announces early season policy: Valparaiso men’s and women’s basketball home games at the Athletics-Recreation Center during the months of November and December will not be open to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Home attendance will be limited to the family members of coaches, student-athletes, managers and other team personnel at this time. Valpo Athletics will work with campus leadership and appropriate local and state health officials in late December to determine a spectator policy for the month of January based on the latest campus, county and state COVID-19 information. All home nonconference games for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs will be streamed on either ESPN3 or ESPN+ via The Valley on ESPN. Radio broadcasts of all games can be heard on WVUR-FM (95.1) and online via the TuneIn Radio app. In-game social media updates will be available on Twitter courtesy of the @ValpoWBB and @ValpoBasketball accounts.