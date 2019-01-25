Women's basketball
VU falls to Southern Illinois: Addison Stoller had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, but Valparaiso lost 87-65 to Southern Illinois in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Meredith Hamlet added 17 points, while Grace Hales scored 10.
Pro football
Colts agree to new deal with Vinatieri: Adam Vinatieri will still be the NFL's oldest active player next season.
The 46-year-old kicker and the Colts have agreed to a new deal, general manager Chris Ballard announced Friday on 1070 The Fan, the radio station that broadcasts the team's games. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
But it was hardly a surprise. The day after Indy's season ended with a divisional-round loss to Kansas City, Vinatieri said he would "probably" be back for his 24th season in the league. And if all goes as planned, the NFL's career scoring leader might still be adding to his record total of 2,600 a while longer.
"There are no guarantees for any of us that there's a next day, a next year, anything. I've kind of always prepared myself thinking that way," Vinatieri said last month after noting he'd like to play 10 more seasons. "There are no guarantees, and when you get to my age, you're absolutely right, your days are numbered."
The four-time Super Bowl champion has showed no signs of slowing down.
He made 23 of 27 field goal attempts last season and finished with 113 points — extending his league record to 21 100-point seasons.
Pro baseball
Justin Wilson, Mets agree to $10M, 2-year deal: Making another move to bolster their bullpen, the New York Mets agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with left-hander Justin Wilson.
The agreement was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Wilson will get $5 million annually and also can earn performance bonuses.
A 31-year-old reliever, Wilson was 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA last season for the Cubs. He struck out 69 and walked 33 in 54 2/3 innings. Primarily a fastball pitcher who averages 95 mph, he also throws occasional sliders.
Pro golf
Rose builds 3-shot lead at Torrey as Tiger stalls: Justin Rose was looking forward to his first big test of the year Friday on the South Course at Torrey Pines. He made it look like a breeze.
Rose putted for birdie on all but two holes on his way to a 6-under 66, giving him a share of the 36-hole tournament record and a three-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama going into the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Only four other players were within five shots, none of them named Tiger Woods.
In his 2019 debut, on a course where Woods has won eight times, he again failed to convert on the greens and made double bogey from the fairway at the turn. He shot another 70 on the North, which was about two shots easier than the South, and was 11 shots behind.
"I'm going to have to play a very special weekend to have a chance," Woods said. "I'm pretty far back, and the South course, it's tough."