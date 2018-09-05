Men's golf
VU's Toman earns MVC honor: Valparaiso freshman Charlie Toman didn’t have to wait long for the first accolade of his college golf career.
Toman was recognized as the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday, following a strong showing in his first collegiate tournament.
The Valpo rookie made an immediate impact, leading his team with a 54-hole score of 223 at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate, an event hosted by Missouri in Verona, New York on Sunday and Monday.
Toman helped his team finish in the top half of the standings as Valpo placed seventh in a competitive 18-team field. He carded a 72 in Round 1, 76 in Round 2 and 75 in Round 3. Toman notched his first collegiate birdie in the first round of his Valpo career, using just three strokes on a Par 5 sixth hole on Sunday.
Toman becomes the second Valpo men’s golfer to earn The Valley’s weekly award since the program joined the conference.
Pro golf
Bjorn opts for experience with Ryder Cup wild-card picks: The chance of playing another Ryder Cup kept Ian Poulter motivated through his dark times over the last two years. Paul Casey made major changes to his schedule in order to get another shot at golf's greatest team event.
Throughout his own recent slump, Sergio Garcia was in regular conversation with close friend Thomas Bjorn in an effort to stay in the European captain's thinking.
It all paid off on Wednesday.
In a selection that rewarded experience over form, Bjorn balanced a team overflowing with rookies by picking Garcia, Poulter, Casey and Henrik Stenson as his wild-cards for Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup from the United States in Paris from Sept. 28-30.
"You need people like that," Bjorn said, "who have been there and done it, positively and negatively."
Bjorn wasn't short of options as he weighed up who to add to a team containing automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren.
Pro football
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas ends lengthy holdout: Locker No. 29 in the Seattle Seahawks locker room was once again occupied Wednesday after being vacant the entire offseason.
Earl Thomas was back after ending his lengthy holdout. His Instagram post on Wednesday morning announcing his return made it clear Thomas wasn't happy or satisfied. But he was present, giving the Seahawks a major boost heading into the start of the regular season.
"He's been with us for so long. He's just been part of the fabric of what we've been about," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "It's an adjustment period as he jumps in with us right now and we'll figure out how that works. ... I don't have any thought about what to share with you right now because we have to see what he does and how he feels and all that stuff, but it's great to have him back."
Thomas' return to the Seahawks facility was a welcome moment for the team and ended a long offseason of drama centered on whether he would play out the final season of his contract, receive the contract extension he hoped for, or possibly be traded. Thomas' reaction to the lack of a resolution was clear in his post: "The disrespect has been noted and will not be forgotten."
Steelers losing patience with Bell as All-Pro RB stays out: Le'Veon Bell's teammates spent the offseason and all of training camp brushing off his absence, confident in their belief that the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro running back would eventually let the business side of things play out, sign his franchise tender and be at work when things start to get real.
He's one of the best in the league and earned the right to take his time, they said. He'll show up when it starts to matter, they said. We're not worried, they said.
Time to worry. And vent.
Bell's chair remained tucked neatly into his locker on Wednesday, meaning he will almost certainly not be available when the Steelers open the season in Cleveland this weekend.
And while Bell's agent took to the airwaves to vaguely explain Bell's reasoning for staying away, the men Bell has played alongside for the past five years are starting to run out of patience.
"Honestly it's a little selfish," said center Maurkice Pouncey, a captain who had predicted Bell would arrive by Wednesday. "I'm kind of (ticked) right now. It sucks that he's not here. We'll move on as a team. It doesn't look like he'll be in the game plan at this point."