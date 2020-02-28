SPORTS DIGEST: VU hangs on to edge UNI

Women's basketball
VU holds on to edge Northern Iowa: Shay Frederick had a game-high 22 points Friday to lead Valparaiso past Northern Iowa 72-69 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Carie Weinman added 14 points for the Crusaders (16-10, 8-7), while Grace Hales and Caitlin Morrison each had 10.
Pro golf
Steele has slim lead at Honda Classic: Brendan Steele made a couple of big mistakes down the stretch, and still was more than good enough to grab the outright lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic. Steele shot a 3-under 67 on Friday, getting to 5 under for the week and putting himself a shot clear of J.T. Poston (69), Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) after the second round at PGA National. This is Steele’s ninth time playing the Honda and the first time he’s ended any round at PGA National with the lead. He missed the cut last year by 10 shots, but most of what he’s doing so far this year has worked — that is, until he made bogey on two of his last three holes Friday. “My first few years here I couldn't quite figure it out,” Steele said. “I thought maybe it wasn't a good course for me. ... I don't feel like it's a course you can just jump out your first time and have it nailed. You have to see it in all the different winds and conditions that you have.”
Quigley shoots 64 for Cologuard Classic lead: Brett Quigley birdied six of the last seven holes Friday for a 9-under 64 and the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Cologuard Classic. The winner a month ago in Morocco in his second Champions start, the 50-year-old Quigley birdied Nos. 12-15 and 17-18 on Tucson National's Catalina Course. “I think I was 3 under and I saw someone 6. I was like, `All right, I've got to get going here. I've just got to make some birdies.' Hit some good shots and made some good putts and all of a sudden it was a bunch of birdies.” Robert Karlsson was second, making five back-nine birdies in a 65, The 50-year-old Swede is making his second career start on the 50-and-over tour. He tied for 23rd two weeks ago in the Chubb Classic in his senior debut. Steve Stricker, John Daly, Glen Day and Rod Pampling shot 67. Hall of Famers Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer were another stroke back along with Ken Tanigawa.